The North Branch Area High School Class of 2023 throws its mortar boards into the end at the end of its graduation ceremony held Sunday, June 11 at the high school.
The North Branch Air Force JROTC presents the colors just after the Class of 2023 had entered the gymnasium.
Under the direction of John Powell, the North Branch band performed the Star Spangled Banner as well as a song entitled, “How to Train Your Dragon.”
Kelly Steele celebrated his birthday by giving one of two senior speeches, then getting his diploma.
Norah Judson was the first of two senior speakers at North Branch’s graduation.
The North Branch Choir performed a song entitled, “Somewhere Only We Know.” The choir was under the direction of Elizabeth Budahn.
The future is so bright for North Branch’s Class of 2023, they’ve got to wear shades.
North Branch Board of Education member Jesse LaValla gives a hug to Matthew LaValla as Matthew receives his diploma.
Two members of North Branch’s graduating class smoke a victory cigar after the ceremony.
Zachary Johnson prepares to celebrate his graduation with a ride in this 1975 Oldsmobile Delta 88 convertible.
The emotions are real as a mother and her son celebrate his graduation.
North Branch Area High School held the commencement ceremony for the Class of 2023 on Sunday, June 11 in the North Branch High School gym.
John Wagner took these photos from the event.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our advertising news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our breaking news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our latest email news? Signup today!
Receive the latest features from Scene in the West Metro.
Would you like to receive our latest Business News? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our latest Sports News? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.