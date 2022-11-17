North Branch voters elected a new mayor and two new council members in voting that concluded on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Kevin Schieber won the North Branch mayoral election, receiving 1,293 votes, or 33.95% of the vote. Of his three opponents, Kelly Jayne Neider received 1,010 votes (26.52%), Mark Schloer received 762 votes (20.01%), and Lorraine Moeller received 712 (18.69%).
“I knew that four candidates for mayor would make things interesting, some of us pulling voters from each other, making it more challenging to get enough votes to win the election,” Schieber said.
“The way in which the voters were split among the four candidates tells me that voters found good things about all of us, and that being elected as the new mayor will require more effort on my part to help more of the community get to know me, my style of leadership, and how I will communicate with my fellow citizens. I feel blessed to have earned the greatest number of votes and am very motivated to get to work on behalf of our citizens.”
With new members on council, including himself, Schieber sees them working well together.
“I think this new version of the City Council has a good mix of longtime citizens and newer-to-the-community citizens, which should provide a broader spectrum of views and ideas,” he said.
“As an incoming mayor with military experience, I have a deep sense of serving our citizens, so there is a natural desire to serve our public. There will be three military veterans on the council, so we understand how to meet challenges and deadlines.
“Four of us know each other pretty well through council and/or commissions, so I believe we can gel faster as a team. There should be no reason why our council cannot find a lot of success in 2023.”
Schieber is community focused for the future.
“I plan to focus on establishing an environment where citizens and business feel welcomed to interact with the City Council. We need to make sure citizens feel all city leaders are actively listening to their concerns and desires for how North Branch should grow and evolve as a community. Our mantra for city leaders should be, ‘We are here to serve,’” he said.
Schieber has a few ideas to work on once he takes position as mayor, including some that could lead to major changes.
“I believe the City Council should authorize a review of the 2018 Comprehensive Plan as it relates to high-density multi-family dwellings, for confirmation of best plans for geographical layout, as well as desired/required housing capacities,” Schieber said.
“There seems to be enough concerns from our citizens on where new high-density residential dwellings, such as apartments, should be located within the city, so I think it warrants some type of review. The city also needs to start developing a realistic master plan with the industrial park, along with strategic goals and steps to achieve it. There is a lot of work to do, and the city can start by utilizing the expertise of our various commission boards in order to keep the ball rolling more effectively.”
North Branch City Council
Travis Miles and Peter Schaps won the special election for North Branch City Council.
Miles received 2,001 votes, or 37.71%, and Schaps received 1,744 votes (32.87 %). The third candidate, Evelyn Nadia Broome, received 1,485 votes (27.99%).
Schaps has been involved in North Branch government in recent years.
He currently serves on the Economic Development Authority and Water & Light Commission.
In 2017, Schaps sued the city of North Branch after his appointment to the Public Utilities Commission was rescinded by the council after it changed the eligibility requirements for the commission to include being a PUC customer.
In February 2018, a judge ruled that Schaps’ removal was incorrect, and the city was ordered to reinstate him. Schaps also ran for election to the council in 2016.
“Those early days of struggle only strengthen my resolve to contribute my skill sets to the work which needed to be done,” Schaps said. “I think what has brought me to serve upon the NB City Council is our successful achievement of reorganizing the business plan of our city’s most important business enterprise.”
Schaps feels his experience in government will be noteworthy moving forward.
“Having spent a significant amount of time and energy since 2017 to reorganize the business plan for the city’s utility business enterprise, North Branch Municipal Water & Light, I was pleased by my election to the North Branch City Council and think it is the next step in a process to continue implementing improvement in the operation and delivery of our city’s services to the citizens of the public trust,” he said.
Schaps also wants to continue his current duties he has served up to being elected.
“If I am selected by my fellows of the City Council, I should like to continue the work of administration within our Economic Development Authority as well as continuing the work in progress for improvement of our city’s water delivery system,” he said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.