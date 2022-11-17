North Branch voters elected a new mayor and two new council members in voting that concluded on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Kevin Schieber won the North Branch mayoral election, receiving 1,293 votes, or 33.95% of the vote. Of his three opponents, Kelly Jayne Neider received 1,010 votes (26.52%), Mark Schloer received 762 votes (20.01%), and Lorraine Moeller received 712 (18.69%).

