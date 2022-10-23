North Branch earned the Step 3 award as part of Green Step Cities. They were awarded for expanding high speed internet, partnering with Minnesota Design team to explore community vision, and more. Pictured left to right: City Administrator Renae Fry, Council Member Kelly Neider, City Clerk Ragini Varma, Mayor Jim Swenson, and Council Members Patrick Meacham, Robert Canada, and Kathy Blomquist.
North Branch City Council was informed at its Tuesday, Oct. 11, meeting of a future construction project that will be paid for by MnDOT.
“We’ve had numerous conversations (with MnDOT) over the last couple of years about some of the safety concerns that occur up and down Trunk Highway 95 within the city limits,” City Administrator Renae Fry said. “One of the intersections of concern is right at Access Church, where 392nd comes into Trunk Highway 95.”
Fry mentioned that normally this would be a multimillion-dollar investment the city would have to contribute to in order to upgrade the intersection.
“Since then, MnDOT took it upon their own kind of planning process to look at that particular interchange,” Fry said. “MnDOT has agreed to construct a turn lane at that intersection and it will be at MnDOT’s sole cost and expense,”
Shoulder work and widening would be part of the update, along with creating turn lanes. MnDOT confirmed they are moving forward with the design phase.
“We’re hopeful, as an interim measure, that would be something that would address some of the safety concerns,” Fry said. “We know that turn lanes aren’t necessarily the only answer. ...
“But at least it’s an interim step towards improved safety. And maybe at some point down the road, maybe we can look at a roundabout or something for that particular location.”
MnDOT plans to move forward with the construction in 2026.
