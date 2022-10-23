North Branch Green Step.jpg
North Branch earned the Step 3 award as part of Green Step Cities. They were awarded for expanding high speed internet, partnering with Minnesota Design team to explore community vision, and more. Pictured left to right: City Administrator Renae Fry, Council Member Kelly Neider, City Clerk Ragini Varma, Mayor Jim Swenson, and Council Members Patrick Meacham, Robert Canada, and Kathy Blomquist.

 Nikki Hallman

North Branch City Council was informed at its Tuesday, Oct. 11, meeting of a future construction project that will be paid for by MnDOT.

“We’ve had numerous conversations (with MnDOT) over the last couple of years about some of the safety concerns that occur up and down Trunk Highway 95 within the city limits,” City Administrator Renae Fry said. “One of the intersections of concern is right at Access Church, where 392nd comes into Trunk Highway 95.”

