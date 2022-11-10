The North Branch football team saw its season come to an end with a 22-12 loss to Rocori in a Class AAAA state quarterfinal contest played at Blaine High School Thursday, Nov. 10.
The game got off to a strange start as the Vikings held the ball for 23:28 of the 24-minute first half, but Rocori scored the only points and led 6-0 at halftime.
North Branch’s first possession of the game took 11:30 of the 12-minute first quarter, but the Vikings were stopped on a fourth-down play near the Rocori end zone.
The Spartans wasted no time scoring their first touchdown as Will Steil threw a wide receiver pass to Adam Langer for a 52-yard scoring strike to take a 6-0 lead.
North Branch then possessed the ball for the rest of the second quarter and again drove into the end zone before falling short on a fourth-down play.
The Vikings’ Jacob Robillard intercepted a Rocori pass to start the second half and North Branch converted the turnover into points. Preston Peterson kept the ball on a quarterback sweep and found his way into the end zone from 10 yards out to tie the contest at 6-6.
But Rocori took the lead on its next possession, scoring when quarterback Jack Spanier hit Hunter Nistler with an 8-yard touchdown slant midway through the third quarter.
North Branch scored on a two-yard touchdown run by Sam Robillard with 8:28 to play in the final period. But again the Vikings failed to connect on the two-point conversion, giving Rocori a 14-12 advantage.
Then the Spartans took control of the game when Spanier threw a 55-yard screen pass to Sebastian Novak for a touchdown midway through the fourth quarter, then added the two-point conversion for the final margin.
North Branch saw its season end with an 8-3 record and the program's first-ever appearance in a state tournament game.
Meanwhile Rocori advanced to the Class AAAA state semifinals to be played next week at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Spartans will face Simley, which crushed Chisago Lakes 46-14 at Forest Lake Thursday night.
