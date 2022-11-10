CNR Football NB to state.jpg

The North Branch football team following the Vikings win the Section 7AAAA Championship game last week.

 Jorge Perales

The North Branch football team saw its season come to an end with a 22-12 loss to Rocori in a Class AAAA state quarterfinal contest played at Blaine High School Thursday, Nov. 10.

The game got off to a strange start as the Vikings held the ball for 23:28 of the 24-minute first half, but Rocori scored the only points and led 6-0 at halftime.

