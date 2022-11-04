CNR Football North Branch.jpg

The North Branch football team, shown here in its win over Hermantown last week, punched its ticket to the state tournament with a 34-6 win over Cloquet in the Section 7AAAA Championship Game.

 Jorge Perales

The North Branch football team earned its first berth in the state tournament by pounding Cloquet 34-6 in the Section 7AAAA Championship Game it hosted on Friday, Nov. 4.

The victory means the Vikings, who improved to 8-2 on the season, will advance to the state football tournament for the first time in school history.

