North Branch is celebrating an upgrade to the city’s credit rating.
During the North Branch City Council meeting Feb. 23, Finance Director Joe Starks was pleased to report the city’s credit rating from Moody’s Investors Service has been upgraded from an A3 to A2.
“Almost as important, they also assigned a positive outlook to the city,” Starks said. “The positive outlook means that our rating could be upgraded in the short-term future should our positive performance continue, so very exciting news for the city.
“Obviously this is great during a normal year; it’s pretty incredible during our times right now. But the upgrade reflects our trend of improving finances, declining debt burden, financial policy development and ongoing tax base growth,” Starks added.
Stark’s explained a city’s credit rating includes a measure of risk to bondholders; reflects the city’s ability to pay debt in full and on time; it’s an independent opinion; and a forward looking projection.
Starks said a lot of work went into the credit rating process.
“We weren’t just arbitrarily given a credit rating upgrade; there was a great deal of work that went into it. We were very well prepared,” Starks said. “It was a very thorough and arduous rating call. Lots of questions asked; we had to demonstrate that we’re implementing best practices, using sound budgeting principles, and have long term plans in place. Again, it went very well. It’s exciting news for the city.”
Starks explained a strong credit rating directly impacts the interest rates the city pays when it issues new bonds; a higher credit rating equals a savings to taxpayers.
“I’m thrilled for all the hard work that you guys have put into this, and it’s super exciting to see us moving so rapidly in a positive direction,” Council Member Kelly Neider said.
Council Member Patrick Meacham asked for clarification when Starks said the city’s credit rating could be upgraded in the short-term future.
“Short-term future would be 12 to 18 months, so within the next year or two,” Starks said.
In the report from Moody’s, the ratings rationale was as follows: “The upgrade to A2 reflects the city’s consistent operations that have result in the steady build up of general fund reserves and reduced risk from the North Branch Water and Light Commission as the enterprises finances have improved. Additionally factored are the city’s moderately-sized growing tax base and above average resident income characteristics. These credit factors are balanced against the city’s somewhat elevated debt and pension burden.”
As for the North Branch Water and Light Commission, Starks said the commission does impact the city’s credit rating because it is a component of the city, and rating agencies have generally noted they view the commission as a contingent liability risk to the city.
Water and Light Commission vacancy
Due to the resignation of Mic Dahlberg on the Water and Light Commission, the city is currently accepting applications to fill the vacant seat.
Applications can be found on the city’s website, www.ci.north-branch.mn.us, and will be accepted through 4 p.m. on Monday, March 8. The person appointed to fill the seat will serve through Dec. 31, 2022.
City Administrator Renae Fry said as in the past, the council can solicit applications and then determine if some type of interview process is needed.
Since the resignation of Dahlberg was emailed to Mayor Jim Swenson, Fry will formally prepare a resolution accepting the resignation and declaring an official vacancy on the commission for the council to adopt at its March 9 meeting.
Fry said she will update the council with any applications received at its March 9 meeting, and the council can then determine if interviews need to be held and the timetable for those interviews.
Fry said council members should email her if they have specific questions they would like to have as part of the interview process.
Neider reminded the council that the previous council determined the five-member commission is to be composed of three individual users of the system and two individuals are to be residents of the city of North Branch.
“Because we already currently have commissioners, three of them that are users of the system, this could potentially be somebody that is a not user of the system or it could be somebody that is a user of the system, so that kind of opens up maybe a bigger pool for applicants if we can go and let individuals know that this is the options before us,” Neider said.
Fry said the applicant could also be a business owner.
“It could also be a business owner, so not necessarily a resident, but somebody who has a business that is a customer of water or light,” Fry said. “So there’s a slightly larger pool than what you might have seen two or three years ago; that language is in the ordinance.”
Regarding the timetable for the application deadline, Council Member Amanda Darwin said she was wondering how the public would have known there is a vacancy on the commission until it became part of the public record.
Neider said during her four years on the council, typically it has been up to council members to notify the public there is a vacancy on the commission.
“I’m just saying I don’t feel that it’s on record that there was even a vacancy until it’s public information,” Darwin said. “To have this selective information pool, by just from those that we’ve talked to, to me is not informing the public. Informing the public is really having it on the agenda that there’s the vacancy and that applications are available. But really the vacancy is noted as of today, in my opinion, for the public purposes.”
