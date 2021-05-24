Issues surrounding the resignation of the finance director of the North Branch Water and Light Commission were discussed during the North Branch City Council meeting on May 11.
Brenda Jepsen, previous finance director of the commission, had asked to resign from her job with the North Branch Water and Light Commission due to some “personnel or personal issue with the general manager,” said Renae Fry, North Branch city administrator.
However, Jepsen wasn’t the only one who resigned. The billing clerk of the commission also relinquished from working for the commission a few weeks ago, Fry explained.
“And now you’ve got a utility with nobody to run their financial purposes and that kind of thing,” she said.
As a way to respond to the urgency of filling in the gaps created by the vacancies, the council approved a memorandum of agreement laying out the types of financial services the city can provide the commission until more formal arrangements can be made, Fry said.
“So things like payroll payables, working with receivables, filing the necessary tax reports” can be maintained, she said in an interview.
An exploratory committee, which includes commissioners James Baxter and Nathan Keech, was established by the Water and Light Commission to have authority on its behalf to enter into an agreement with the council and expedite the process of resolving the vacancies and looking at different options, Fry explained.
“Now, the commission also is really now looking longer term, which is what is the viability of an entity, where you’ve got a general manager, they’re down to five employees, and you’re contracting out your financial services with the city, and you’ve got a temporary billing clerk,” she said. “Maybe this is the time to really be looking at, are there other opportunities for shared service or modification to who provides what service and how they have an electric side of the house, they have a water side of the house?”
The city also moved to contract with LAPALME LLC, owned by Jepsen, to perform financial services for the city.
“So we didn’t hire (Jepsen) as our employee, but we are contracting with her company,” Fry said.
