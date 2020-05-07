The city of North Branch is doing what it can to help businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
During the North Branch City Council meeting on April 28, Community Development Director Carla Vita explained that John Bosman, a business account specialist with East Central Energy, notified her on April 24 that East Central Energy is providing up to $20,000 for cities without a revolving loan fund. The $20,000 would be used for the city to start its own revolving loan fund to assist businesses during the pandemic.
“We all know from reading the newspaper and the media that we have a lot of businesses that are struggling,” Vita said.
Vita explained:
• The city would administer the funds.
• The funds would be available to any business in the city, not just East Central Energy customers.
• The maximum the city will be loaned from East Central Energy to re-loan is $20,000. East Central Energy is recommending a cap of $5,000 per loan/per business.
• The goal is to assist businesses struggling during the pandemic.
• The city shall pay back the $20,000 in the future.
• The city determines the terms – interest, length to pay back, etc.
“We did meet as a team on Friday and believe this is a great opportunity to assist our businesses during this time,” Vita said.
Vita said if the council approves pursuing the $20,000 in funds through East Central Energy and creating a revolving loan fund for businesses, the next steps would be to apply for the funds and create a structure for the city’s revolving loan fund. She noted the city’s finance department would administer the loan.
Vita said this type of request would normally go before the city’s Economic Development Authority prior to going before council, but due to the timeliness with requesting the funds, staff decided to bring it directly to council.
Following discussion, the council approved a motion to authorize staff to pursue the $20,000 funds and to create a revolving loan fund for businesses within the city. Staff will bring an update and request for approval on the revolving loan fund structure to the May 12 council meeting.
Council Member Brian Voss asked how much time would be involved for the finance director and the finance department for the administering of the fund.
“As far as a time workload for finance, I don’t anticipate any issues,” Finance Director Joseph Starks said. “I think the biggest part of the time frame would be screening applications, which obviously wouldn’t be finances’ tasks, but I think the finance department would work together and we’d come up with a pretty solid plan to make sure we’re tracking everything and making sure everything is accounted for appropriately.”
Vita said establishing the revolving loan fund would be very beneficial to city businesses.
“Mr. Starks and I did meet on this, and our thought was our businesses are really, really important to us and we really felt it was important to expedite this and pretty much drop everything to bring this to you to show our support as staff for your businesses,” Vita said.
Council Member Joel McPherson said the city needs to support its local businesses.
“I think it’s very critical at this point in time, with everything that’s going on, that we can support our businesses in any way possible,” McPherson said.
Mayor Jim Swenson said cities across the state are looking for ways to help their local businesses.
“I too have been talking to a lot of mayors through the League of Minnesota Cities and some cities have some more money in their EDA that they can help out businesses with, but everybody is looking for money to help the businesses for a short time,” Swenson said.
Swenson suggested, as city staff works on the specific structure of the revolving loan fund, to make sure the city gives the businesses ample time to pay back the loan.
Council Member Kathy Blomquist said with only $20,000 and a $5,000 cap, it only helps four businesses.
Vita said East Central Energy’s recommendation was to cap each loan request at $5,000, but businesses don’t have to ask for the full $5,000; they can always request a smaller loan amount based on what they need.
Honoring 100-year-old resident Harley Johnson
Swenson read a proclamation honoring Harley Johnson, who turned 100 years old on April 14 and was raised in the Sunrise-Rush City area.
Johnson joined the Army and was involved in the second wave at the Battle of Normandy; he landed at Utah Beach, where he was injured in combat and spent three months on a hospital ship before returning to the states. He received a Purple Heart, a Bronze Star and various ribbons for his service.
Johnson married Nadine in the early 1960s and helped raise her two sons. He worked for Dennis Frandsen, was a maintenance worker at the Cambridge State Hospital and worked in Florida for several years before returning to Rush City in 1997.
Johnson was a charter member of the Rush City VFW and was a quartermaster for 25 years. He was active with the honor guard until just recently and he is a member of the Military Order of Purple Hearts and the Disabled American Veterans.
“I had the pleasure of talking to him a couple of times last year,” Swenson said. “It’s always something to reach a milestone, but this one was special because it’s getting towards the end of World War II and he’s got a good story from this.”
