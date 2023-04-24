During the April 11 North Branch City Council meeting, Mayor Kevin Schieber gave an update on a recent review of an unnamed city employee’s performance.
In regards to the recent investigation that occurred with City Administrator Renae Fry, a closed meeting was held April 5, for a performance evaluation.
Prior to the closed meeting, Council Members Kelly Neider and Peter Schaps called for a special session to review Fry’s performance on Tuesday, Jan. 24, just prior to the regular council meeting that day.
During the Jan. 24 regular council meeting, council authorized the city attorney to retain a third party investigator/evaluator to conduct a workplace evaluation and/or investigation.
Despite the closed session on April 5, the city is required to give a summary.
“The summary of conclusions reached by the city council as of April 4, 2023 (correction, April 5) evaluation is that the city council seeks to work with the city administrator on certain areas of opportunity for improvement,” Schieber said.
He also said that the city will use appropriate tools to accomplish the goals mentioned above such as personnel action coaching, counseling and creating a performance improvement plan.
In accordance with the Minnesota Data Government Practices Act, the council could not give any other details as they are consider private personal data.
Further into the April 11 meeting, the evaluation of Fry’s performance could to be discussed in a closed meeting or be open to the public.
Schieber asked if Fry would allow it to be public. She chose to have is closed. Action was taken related to the evaluation after the closed meeting was held.
As the action was not published on the City’s website, City Clerk Ragini Varma gave a summary of action taken.
“Mayor Schieber was willing to entertain a motion as follows: the City Administrator be issued a written reprimand; be directed to satisfy a performance improvement plan and complete coaching, training, and/or counseling; and, that council member Schaps and [mayor] Schieber consult with the City Attorney’s office to draft and provide any appropriate communications to the city administrator and facilitate related processes,” the summary read.
A motion was made by council member Robert Canada and seconded by council member Travis Miles. The motion carried unanimously.
Other news
The North Branch Economic Development Authority recommended to hold a public hearing for community feedback on a possible City Development District.
“The action that was recommended from the EDA to the city council tonight, was to schedule the public hearing to take public comment and consider the information that was provided to you this evening in terms of the discussion to ‘Do we want to create this district or not?’,” said Jason Ziemer, Community Development Director.
In the staff report created by Ziemer, it said, “Note: This action item does not create the district, but rather establishes the public hearing date to consider creating said district.” The report also mentioned this action adds a tool in the City’s toolbox for economic development.
During the April 4 EDA meeting, the EDA considered acquisition of two vacant lots located on Highway 95, west of Interstate 35, according to the report.
It also said, “Both properties are currently in tax forfeiture status. The State of Minnesota is the owner; Chisago County is the agent of the state. However, they are not currently listed for public auction and the EDA would like to exercise its option to acquire both to help facilitate a development opportunity. City staff met with a developer and reached tentative agreement as to price and general terms; the EDA met in closed session at its April meeting to review those terms”
Ziemer confirmed that there is no impact to property owners.
After the public hearing, council would have a more in-depth conversation about creating a city development
Council approved to the public hearing to be held Tuesday, May 9.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.