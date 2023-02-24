Tension built during the Feb. 14 North Branch City Council meeting when it came time to take action on how they would approve Water & Light Commission candidates.
The Water & Light Commission has one open seat with four applicants, Nathan Keech, Phil Carlson, Shawn Peterson, and Patrick Meacham.
City Administrator Renae Fry said the previous council elected to develop a different application form from the rest of the city’s commissions due to certain core abilities that the council wanted to see in the Water & Light Commission members.
“I know council member (Kelly) Neider, with the Planning Commission, you had mentioned that if somebody has served previously on a different commission than they applied for, that you felt it would be good to interview them even though they have that background experience on a commission,” Mayor Kevin Schieber said. “I’m curious how you feel about this process because the one interviewer I see that hasn’t been on the Water & Light Commission is Patrick Meacham.”
Meacham served as a council member from 2020 to 2022 and was serving on the Planning Commission at the time he took his seat on council.
“Patrick Meacham — similar to that of the applicant for our Planning Commission — we asked that she interview because she has served on commissions. She served in many different capacities,” Neider said. “But we kind of voted that she would interview, and I would ask that Patrick Meacham do the same so he can give us an opportunity to share his vision for the Water & Light Commission.”
Council seemed to be on the same page regarding the context to their interview process.
“I think it is a good process,” council member Robert Canada said. “I think it’s tidy and we’re interested in what their vision is, as council member Neider mentioned.”
During discussion, Fry said that not all of council would conduct interviews for the commissions in the past, but that Water & Light is different and they preferred to have all council members in the interview.
Neider touched on the Planning Commission application process again when Schieber mentioned how the Planning Commission applicants had already been interviewed by council member Travis Miles and Community Director Jason Zeemer.
“I thought they came before the council?” Neider asked.
“That is not what we decided in our last meeting,” Schieber responded. “We appointed them to go ahead and conduct the meetings and bring back their findings and recommendations.”
When Neider asked who was going to interview the Water & Light applicants, Schieber said they as a council would need to decide. Fry mentioned again that it was the council as a whole who interviewed Water & Light applicants, whereas other commission interviews would be at the council’s discretion.
“It’s always been a council decision in the past,” Neider said. “If they are applying for a commission, they are serving at the pleasure of the council. It is not the responsibility of the staff to make that decision if they are serving at the pleasure of the council. It’s the council’s decision to decide whether that person is eligible or qualified for that position.”
Council member Peter Schaps agreed with Neider on the commission interviews being up to council.
“It’s the council’s decision for almost everything we do here,” Schaps said. “One other thing that I want to make sure folks are aware of is this: I am aware I am not able to serve on the Water & Light Commission, as the code has been amended.
“It should be noted that it’s the only commission that the city has where a city council member is not able to serve on that commission. So it’s been separated from all other city commissions for whatever reason.”
Neider agreed with Schaps, that each of the commissions has the responsibility to directly report to council. Neider said she would prefer all commission interviews happen before the council.
“I would entertain wanting to interview all the applicants as well,” Schieber said.
“Again, Mayor, I don’t see any reason unless you have any reservations about Nathan Keech, Phil Carlson and Shawn Peterson,” Neider responded. “They have served with excellence in the past three to four years. My only recommendation, as we did with Ms. (Loraine) Moeller (Planning Commission Applicant), although she’s served on the EDA, we recommended that she interviews with the council.
“Since Patrick Meacham has not served in this capacity on the Water & Light Commission, (we recommended) that he interviews with the council.”
Schieber agreed to interview Meacham, but felt there were other talking points worth interviewing the other applicants as well.
Neider motioned to interview Meacham and accept the other three applications for consideration, which Schaps seconded.
During discussion of the motion, Miles commented that he feels Water & Light is an important commission similar to the Planning Commission, and so all applicants should be considered.
Canada added that he has considered interviewing all applicants as well, as he hasn’t heard someone’s ideas for their position, including those with prior service.
A roll-call vote was taken and the motion failed 3-2 with Miles, Canada and Schieber voting nay.
Miles made a motion to interview all four candidates which Canada seconded.
“I have a little discussion: I think it’s wrong,” Neider said.
When Schieber offered Neider further comment, she said that was all she wanted to say.
It passed with a 3-2 vote with Neider and Schaps voting nay.
North Branch Police
The North Branch Police Department welcomed new officer Kyle Miller during the meeting.
Miller graduated from Pine City High School and attended Century College, where he received a degree in law enforcement. He has been on the Pine City Fire Department for five years and was a correctional officer with the Pine County Sheriff’s Office.
Miller was sworn in by Police Chief Dan Meyer and pinned by his dad, Pine City Fire Chief Tom Miller.
