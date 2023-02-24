NBPolice.jpg
Pictured right, Kyle Miller was sworn in as North Branch Police Department’s newest officer. Miller was pinned by his dad, Pine City Fire Chief Tom Miller.

Tension built during the Feb. 14 North Branch City Council meeting when it came time to take action on how they would approve Water & Light Commission candidates.

The Water & Light Commission has one open seat with four applicants, Nathan Keech, Phil Carlson, Shawn Peterson, and Patrick Meacham.

