North Branch City Council opened the door for council members to serve on the Public Utility Commission as part of its Monday, July 12, meeting,
Council Member Kelly Neider recommended amending city code 2-230, allowing two council members to serve on the Public Utility Commission.
According to a staff report prepared by Neider: “This topic is on the agenda for conversation and possible approval of a change to section 2-230 regarding the eligibility criteria for appointment to the North Branch Water and Light Commission. CM Neider had asked the council to consider reinstating the verbiage that allowed council members to serve on the commission in light of the wind down status of the commission.”
Neider said one reason she is pushing for the change is to allow strong candidates on the commission to run for public office.
“We have great men serving in [commission seats], and potentially one of them may be interested in running for council or for the mayor position,” she said. “I was suggesting that we contemplate changing the ordinance back so that two council members can serve on the commission as well as serve as a council member or mayor.”
Section 2-230 originally read: “The public utility commission shall consist of five members. Except as provided below, all members shall be residents of North Branch. At least three (3) members shall be a customer of either its water and/or electrical services. One of the members may be a business owner of a business that is a customer of either its water and/or electrical services even if the business owner is not a resident of the city. No members of the public utility commission may be chosen from the city council.”
Before a motion was made, Council Member Kathy Blomquist voiced her opposition to the request.
“I am a little leery about doing this now, because anybody who is on the water and light commission that’s considering running can say, ‘Oh the council passed an ordinance; vote for me, I’ll be on the water and light commission again and I’ll protect your water rates,’ and it could be very politicized and I don’t want that. So I don’t think this needs to be passed now,” she said.
Council Member Patrick Meacham said his understanding of what the new ordinance would be is different than Blomquist’s.
“I would say, you know, a lot of it, you know, is up to future councils. The way that I’m interpreting the language is it says, ‘No more than two members of the PUC (Public Utilities Commission) may be chosen from the council.’ That’s not saying any are, that’s not saying that it could be limited at one, that’s putting the maximum at two,” Meacham said.
Blomquist eventually announced her support for one council member on the PUC, but Neider made a motion that said, “No more than two members of the public utility commission may be chosen from the city council.”
Council approved the measure 4-1, with Blomquist casting the lone negative vote.
