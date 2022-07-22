HouseNuisance.jpg

Here is a look at the property that has earned the public nuisance citation from the City of North Branch.

 Photo courtesy of the City of North Branch

North Branch City Council held its second discussion in regards to a public nuisance property during its Tuesday, July 12, meeting.

The nuisance property, which is located at 38555 Ninth Ave., was first brought to council at its June 28 meeting, although it has been an issue for roughly three years. The property has major appliances, garbage, trailers and more scattered around the grounds.

