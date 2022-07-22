North Branch City Council held its second discussion in regards to a public nuisance property during its Tuesday, July 12, meeting.
The nuisance property, which is located at 38555 Ninth Ave., was first brought to council at its June 28 meeting, although it has been an issue for roughly three years. The property has major appliances, garbage, trailers and more scattered around the grounds.
At that time, the current occupant, who is the homeowner, had been cited, but had not complied with police and had a warrant out for his arrest.
A sheriff’s sale of the property was held in April, and the period where the current owner could potentially reclaim the property is in place until October.
City Attorney Alissa Harrington said at the July 12 meeting the homeowner was arrested.
“Last week we were informed the individual who is the homeowner was arrested on a felony-level charge, and that resulted in him being taken in and going in to the County Jail and having the warrants cleared,” she said.
Although he was arrested, Harrington said the warrants have been cleared and mentioned a dumpster was seen in the front of the property the week prior to the meeting.
Harrington said that she spoke with a mortgage attorney about the consent agreement and what the timeline would look like as far as getting the occupant out of the home. She said February is what they are looking at based on the redemption period and another issue.
“It’s likely there would have to be eviction action, because there does not seem to be any intent of the individual leaving to leave the house voluntarily,” she said.
In addition to a possible eviction, the mortgage attorney said their company understood if North Branch needed to take action due to the current state of the home, which has become potentially dangerous.
“With the understanding of what is going on in the house, we have moved into potentially the next level of action, which is looking at it being a hazardous building,” Harrington said.
She mentioned that they need to consider if it is financially feasible to keep the home standing, pay to clean it out and abate the nuisance. This means Harrington would look at the cost to move forward with different kinds of clean up before the next council meeting.
One option Harrington mentioned was to clean up just the outside, which would be the easiest legally.
“It’s not going to take much effort to get the paperwork in place to do that. There is still going to be the risk, however, of it getting assessed against the property, and so it would have to be paid whenever those taxes would come due,” she said.
Following the city’s clean up, then a consent agreement with the mortgage company would take place and the mortgage company would be responsible for the rest of the clean up as they would eventually take ownership. That doesn’t mean the outside will stay clean.
“Of course that will be a temporary solution, much like a vacuum. If we clean up the front yard, stuff from inside and the backyard is going to come out front,” Harrington said.
Council brought many concerns and questions forward after Harrington shared her updates.
“Was there a Rule 20 ordered?” Council Member Patrick Meacham asked. A Rule 20 is an evaluation to see if a defendant is responsible at the time of the alleged offense because of mental illness.
Harrington confirmed a Rule 20 was not ordered, and that the occupant was cleared of the charges. She also clarified that the city doesn’t have the power to order one.
“A mental health evaluation that is ordered by the court in a criminal matter specifically dealing with the ability of the person to either be criminally liable for the act that they committed as the crime or to hold their own defense now,” Harrington described. “At this point, the council would not be in the position to order one of those. That is something that would be up to the prosecutor and defense attorneys.”
Council Member Robert Canada made a comment about involving the county’s Public Health Authorities.
“Maybe bring them in as an option, because when you say ‘hazardous waste,’ that leads me to believe there’s something in there toxic. Gasoline, oil, or is it just the conditions of the inside?” he asked.
Harrington explained in detail what they mean by hazardous waste in this particular nuisance.
“The hazardous condition of it is due to the fact that there has been no running water or electricity for awhile, which causes some of those issues that you mentioned,” she said. “Further, there is no room to move or very little room to move, and from my understanding there is an extensive amount of clutter — clutter is an understatement — from floor to ceiling, and so it is a danger.”
Canada also asked about the vehicles that are outside of the home, if they are able to be sold by the city, if the city were to take over the property.
“There’s state statutes that have redemption periods and notices, but once those redemption periods and notices have run their course, then the city basically declares it to be access property and is able to sell those items, and then the money received by the city for those, whether it be for scrap or something else, goes against the cost of the abatement before it goes to the general fund,” Harrington confirmed.
Council Member Kathy Blomquist touched base on another possible outcome to help the current occupant.
“Could he also be declared a vulnerable adult and have to go someplace where he can be safe? Because he obviously can’t be safe in his own house,” Blomquist asked.
“This is one of the holes that we have right now in the system,” Harrington said. “What we’ve been told is that the way to get Public Health to engage is to have a vulnerable adult there. Unfortunately, to get them declared a vulnerable adult, they need to willingly enter into the evaluations to do that or already have it shown somehow that they can’t take care of their hygiene and living situation.”
Harrington also said the process to get a vulnerable adult declared does takes a lot of effort, and she said it’s unlikely.
Council Member Kelly Neider said this is a mental health issue that has been going on for too long.
“Not only is he impacted, but the neighbors around him and our community (are); the ripple affect is absolutely tragic,” Neider said. “I also find it very tragic that he was arrested and that somebody at the county didn’t ask some legitimate questions and to let him go. He’s a danger to our community. He’s a danger to himself and anybody else around him, so it is unfortunate that we have this hole in our system.
“I hope that somehow through this experience that we can make the impact to our County that this will never, never happen again.”
Meacham expressed deeper concern about the system.
“This is a complete miss through the system. Up and down. Whether it’s the County Attorney’s Office not looking for a Rule 20 to make sure this individual is evaluated correctly,” he said. “It sounds like the county is not working with us, and that really bugs me, as a county employee in Health and Human Services in another county. And I don’t mean to bring it up and make it sound like a conflict, but it’s something that hits near and dear to my heart.”
North Branch Mayor Jim Swenson directed the city attorney to follow up with the Chisago County attorney and the bank’s attorney to see what the next step will be.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.