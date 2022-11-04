The Oct. 25 North Branch City Council meeting became standing room only after the community filled the room waiting to hear if the Veterans Memorial plans would be approved.
Joe Scaramell and veteran Randy Koivisto went before council to present the plans that the Veterans Memorial Committee and the North Branch Beautification Association had created together for this project.
“I want to say thank you to the community,” Scaramell said. “This is overwhelming to me to see so many faces here, whether you’re for the project or not for the project. It just shows you care.”
“I want to honor those guys that I served with, some that didn’t come home,” Koivisto said.
The committee has been working on a memorial for more than four years. They have been fundraising for the project over those years, but have struggled to find a location to place it.
The location was just chosen this year after council members approved to have the memorial in Central Park during their Feb. 8 council meeting.
“We found a way that we could share the park,” Scaramell said.
The memorial will be in the shape of a circle at the southeast corner of Central Park. Scaramell said it will only take up 4% of the space and it’s a see-through design in order to not obscure the park.
“It’s a circle of honor really, so you’re showing respect to the people that are serving, the people that are no longer with us, the people that are suffering,” Scaramell said.
The association and committee have been working on the details of the memorial in its entirety since February.
“You can see the sweat on a soldier’s brow when we’re done; it’s going to be a work of art,” Scaramell said.
The project will be made mostly of granite, but all the designs will be etched into the pieces, creating very detailed pictures, words and labels.
“It will be on big slabs, like the hands of a clock. They’ll be on a slight angle to shed snow and rain, but they will be laser etched in that 4x8 so you can actually look at your loved one. You can roll up in a wheelchair and touch it,” Scaramell said.
The plans show a path to the memorial, where visitors will see a plaque that the local Boy Scouts donated, and a wall explaining the memorial.
Four slab walls will be placed within the circle, representing each branch of the military. Space will be left to thank those that donated on one side, while the other will be used to engrave the faces of veterans.
“We can get about 50 pictures on this wall. This will bring a personal flare to this memorial,” Scaramell said. “It’s unique to our community.”
In addition, the 4x8 slabs will be available to add veterans’ names, honoring those that served.
“In closing I just want to say, we hope we can bring this to North Branch,” Scaramell said.
After the presentation, council had a quite a few comments.
“Joe, your vision. ... Thank you. Thank you,” Council Member Patrick Meacham said. “And the cast of hundreds behind you that have helped along the way. ... I’m going to be casting an enthusiastic ‘yes’ vote in honor of Troy Carlin Linden, who served in the 54th Engineers Battalion, 130th brigade and he died July 8, 2006, in Iraq. He was one of my best friends in high school. Thank you for letting me be a part of it.”
“Joe thank you so much, and also thank you to the veterans as well; I’m a veteran,” Council Member Robert Canada said. “It’s near and dear to my heart, this project, I’m telling you right now and so you’re going to get an emphatic ‘yes,’ if not ‘hell yes.’”
The emotions continued as Council Member Kathy Blomquist was moved by the presentation.
“There are so many veterans that came out to say, ‘This is important to us’,” Blomquist said. “In my family, Memorial Day is sacred. You go and you honor the vets every year. That’s what I do. Some of you are here because you gave some. There are a lot of people who gave it all.”
When council voted on having the memorial located in Central Park in February, one member voted against it, but is happy to move forward with what was presented.
“Joe, you and your team have accomplished pristine,” Council Member Kelly Neider said. “I am 100% on board with this project, 100%. I am still a no-vote as far as the location, but as Council Member Canada said so eloquently that it’s already been decided where it’s going to go. So if it’s going to go in that location and we’re going to honor the veterans the way they are, I will definitely will vote for the location.”
Mayor Jim Swenson ended the discussion with a compliment.
“In closing, I’m damn proud of all you guys for all the work you put in for this. This is an incredible thing that this community is going to have,” Swenson said.
Council approved the request unanimously.
The committee plans to launch a full fundraising campaign, which was placed on hold during the pandemic.
“After approval, we will be placing deposits on granite and materials to lock in pricing, as the design and conceptual videos are approaching the final release stages. Expectations for the start of construction is dependent on supply chains and we are hoping to start early fall of 2023 and no later than spring of 2024,” the committee stated in its informational packet.
