The city of North Branch is proud of its many successes this year, including the construction of several housing developments.
At the North Branch Chamber of Commerce luncheon on Tuesday, Oct. 12, City Administrator Renae Fry shared details about what the city has accomplished thus far in 2021.
“North Branch thrived at least as a city, as a community, as whole,” Fry said.
As COVID-19 repercussions still affected the world in 2021, some cities struggled with growth. However, North Branch was able to stay busy with many things, including business development.
“North Branch went beyond explosion in terms of business growth and business development,” Fry said.
In 2020, North Branch had 130 single-family home permits pulled, all of which may not have been completely constructed. This year, 91 permits have been pulled thus far, keeping the city on track for 130 or more.
A great project for the city includes the construction of Falcon Apartments. This project will total 144 units, from studio to two bedrooms. This will be the single largest housing development ever in North Branch. Additional success for these apartments comes with private funding.
“It’s all privately funded. There’s not $1 of government subsidy in that particular project,” Fry said.
In addition, twin homes will be added to North Branch, offering many options for first-time homebuyers or those that may be looking to downsize. These will be located south of Highway 95.
“We really don’t have that kind of housing in our inventory here. So to know that were seeing this kind of diversity in our housing is incredible, because this is really on top of the explosion of single-family homes that we have out there,” Fry said.
North Branch will also be adding Heritage Court. This will offer senior rental housing for those 55 and older. It will also offer additional amenities and services that will help seniors avoid moving if needing more services.
Sustainability is something the city focuses on for its residents.
“We want to make sure that we are good stewards of all of our resources and making sure that, that is there for the time to come,” Fry said.
To help engage the community, North Branch was able to host concerts this past summer.
“We were still able to preserve some of the things that were important to our community, like concerts in the park,” Fry said. “We were able to pull it out and offer it in a socially distant and safe way.”
