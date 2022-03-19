North Branch may be making changes to the sale of tobacco products.
During the North Branch City Council meeting March 10, Police Chief Dan Meyer brought a revised draft tobacco ordinance to council.
“We’ve had some federal and state law changes regarding tobacco and tobacco licenses in the last couple of years and we were in need of updating our current tobacco ordinance,” Meyer said.
There was no action taken on the proposed ordinance changes, but it was brought to the council for discussion purposes.
“We’re just looking for council’s input, some discussion, some things you may want to see changed, added, deleted,” Meyer said.
There were quite a few changes to the ordinance that would make a big difference to the city.
“One would be the required age of tobacco sellers currently in this draft ordinance, it is showing 21. I think the reason municipalities are going towards that is just for peer pressure and things like that. It might be hard for an 18-year-old to refuse to sell to a friend,” Meyer said.
He also gave consideration to the total number of tobacco licenses issued by the city; currently, they offer 14.
There is another consideration that multiple cities throughout the state have considered and taken action on.
“Flavored tobacco is also a topic some municipalities have looked at to completely ban or to ban from shops other than, like shops where 99% of their profit is from tobacco. We have three of those licenses,” Meyer said.
Council Member Patrick Meacham did have comments in regard to flavored tobacco sales.
“I think it’s time that we look at some type of restriction or banning of flavored tobacco products within the city,” Meacham said. “One in five deaths in America are related to smoking. I think we can do our part in the city here to help our kids and help our future generations not get addicted to tobacco.”
Questions did arise based on the biggest changes that would came into the draft.
“I guess chief, can you highlight a couple of changes to the ordinance that were not in the ordinance before?” Council Member Kathy Blomquist asked.
“So one of the big changes of course was updating what the tobacco products are including; dissolved, absorbed, inhaled, ingested, or any other means, that was a federal mandate as well,” Meyer said. “Also, some stuff on single cigarettes that was added. One of the things that was added was license penalties. If they did have any type of license violation, those were raised significantly from what we had, to match the state law.”
Once council modifies the ordinance and are satisfied, they will send it in and then, send a letter to current licensees for a public hearing.
Two city employees resign
North Branch recently had two city employees resign from their positions that included Finance Director Joe Starks and Community Development Director Carla Vita.
“It has truly been an opportunity of a lifetime,” Starks said.
Mayor Jim Swenson thanked Starks for his dedication.
“Thank you for your service to the community. Very thankful we were able to have you and we are sad to lose you, but good staff are wanted other places. I keep telling everybody we have the best staff in Minnesota so we’re going to have to try to build it back up again to the same way you left, very professionally. So thank you,” Swenson said.
Starks is proud of what the city has accomplished during his time as finance director.
“Thank you Mr. Mayor for the kind words,” Starks said. “I wanted to take a moment to express my gratitude to the staff, council, and community here at North Branch. It’s my last council meeting here and I couldn’t be more thankful. I look back on what we’ve accomplished in the last few years and it’s pretty remarkable.”
Starks also wanted to thank those that he has worked closely with.
“Tiffany, Brenda, Erma and Cindy – from the finance department – it’s been a privilege to work with you and it’s been exciting to see the finance department succeed. Thank you immensely for all the hard work and grind you have done, day-in and day-out,” Starks said. “To the leadership team and city staff, I am incredibly honored to have been part of such a talented and dedicated group of individuals. To Renae the opportunity to work with you has been a complete honor and a rewarding experience that I will forever be thankful for.”
There will be at least a two month gap until a new finance director joins the city. City Administrator Renae Fry mentioned April 4 will be the first round of reviewing the applicants and there is no confirmed time line of when a group of candidates will come to her attention. She said they are looking to have candidates available early May and hopefully interviews to start by the middle of May. Their goal is to have a new employee start around June 1.
“I would like to just follow-up. I think how we interviewed Joe for his position last time, having staff be part of the interviewing – because that is going to be their boss, I think that’s really critical and with the council, I think we can get the best candidate possible that we can to take over finance of the community. So thank you,” Swenson said.
Vita was unable to attend the council meeting but Fry did give an update that the community development director job description is being looked at, creating about a month lag to post the open position.
“I will probably have an update for you on that at the next meeting,” Fry said.
Considering the city want to be thorough with the duties of the position, it creates a longer wait time for a new employee. Fry confirmed they have outside resources to utilize in the interim.
“I do have resources available to the city both from the Ehlers team as well as from WSB. They have a deep bench of basically retired community development directors and planners that are available and on standby as we may need,” Fry said.
Upcoming elections
During the General Election, to be held from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 8, North Branch residents will be electing a mayor, which is a two-year term, and two city council members, which are four-year terms. Those elected will begin their terms in January 2023.
The filing period for the mayor position and two council seats is from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 2 through Aug. 16 at North Branch City Hall. On Aug. 16, city hall will remain open until 5 p.m. There is a $5 filing fee with the filing of the affidavit of candidacy.
