Clarifying the history and rationale behind the rural stormwater utility fee was a priority for North Branch city staff during the March 23 City Council meeting.
Finance Director Joseph Starks explained the city has received a number of questions and comments on the rural stormwater utility fee bills that were mailed out by the city at the beginning of March.
Starks said an educational letter was sent out notifying residents about the process change regarding the rural stormwater utility fee bills, and information was also posted on the city’s website and social media pages.
“The stormwater utility fee, specifically the rural stormwater fee, is not a new fee. It’s been in place for many years,” Starks said. “Regarding the stormwater fee as a whole, federal and state regulations require the city to treat stormwater runoff. There’s a cost to implement the state and federally mandated plan, i.e. unfunded mandate, so the city imposes a stormwater utility fee to pay for the city service.”
Starks explained up through and including last year, the rural stormwater utility fee was assessed and charged and paid for through a property owner’s property tax bill.
“We’re no longer able to bill the fee that way based on guidance and statute from the state and county,” Starks said. “So beginning this year and moving forward, the fee won’t be shown on the property tax bill anymore. It will be shown on a bill coming directly from the city and those would have been the bills that came out.”
Starks explained who pays the stormwater utility fee and how the stormwater utility fees are tracked.
“All property parcels within the city pay the stormwater utility fee. They’re accounted for through our Storm Water Utility Fund, so they’re separately tracked, they don’t get mixed in with the general fund,” Starks said. “In addition, it’s used to carry out the stormwater treatment program. Additionally, the fund is audited by an external auditor on an annual basis during our city audit, which is going on right now.”
Starks explained how the stormwater utility fee is charged and updated.
“The fee is set by ordinance when we set our fee schedule as adopted by the City Council. There’s a lot of thought and analysis that goes into where we set our fees at; it’s not just an arbitrary number. We do a lot of work, all department heads,” Starks said. “Additionally this past year we had a city stormwater and sewer rate comprehensive analysis done that largely drove where our fees were set, in conjunction with a long-term analysis. Particularly for this year, for the 2021 rates, there was a great deal of thought that went into it.”
Council Member Kelly Neider asked about increases involved with the rural stormwater utility fee.
“Well, it depends on the year and it doesn’t necessarily mean it would be increased. If you remember for this year, we actually decreased our sanitary sewer rates so it doesn’t mean that there’s going to be an increase every year,” Starks said. “We do everything within our power to cover our operating costs, manage our operating costs, so it certainly doesn’t mean there’s going to be an increase every year. When we have the ability to do so, we’ll always look to provide relief to residents and users of the system.”
City Administrator Renae Fry emphasized that all property owners in North Branch pay the stormwater utility fee, but the city only had to directly bill those that are not customers of North Branch Water and Light.
“Every parcel in the city pays this fee; however, we have over 2,000 households that pay this fee on a monthly basis as part of their water and light utility bill. So if they are a customer of North Branch Water and Light already receiving a monthly statement for water, electricity or both, they pay 1/12th of that annual fee with their monthly bill each month,” Fry said. “So the people that received the mailed invoices are those who are not customers of North Branch Water and Light and are paying the fee as a one-time annual lump sum. And so that charges one time for the full year and then they would see that fee again then being reinvoiced to them next year and it’s done on a per parcel basis. So if a property owner had multiple parcels of record they may have received multiple bills in the mail because it’s a flat fee per parcel, regardless of how many parcels a particular owner might own of record. And we do know that there are some record updates that the county didn’t necessarily process when we received that master list, so we are trying to get updated records as well.”
Neider says she pays a monthly stormwater utility fee of $6.23 that is included on her North Branch Water and Light bill; the fee totals $74.76 annually.
“In my opinion, that is a small amount to pay in order to keep our city in accordance with the state statues, county statutes, and keeping our community upgraded and looking beautiful because we want people to love our city as much as we do and move here,” Neider said.
Mayor Jim Swenson reiterated the stormwater utility fee is not a new fee; it’s just not being included on property tax statements anymore.
“This council did not in any way raise fees for anything for the citizens. It was on their property taxes and we weren’t allowed to do it anymore,” Swenson said. “Now they have to do it individually. There was no increase, no extra costs, to the residents in our community.”
Fry clarified there was a slight fee increase, but that was set through the fee adoption process last fall. She said what property owners paid last year is a little bit less than what they’re paying this year, but they’ve always paid the rural stormwater utility fee.
“This is not a new fee, a new charge, but I do want to be real clear there was a modest fee increase based on the Ehler’s study that we did last year; that with that slight increase that we can keep pace with the cost of our stormwater management program,” Fry said.
Public Works Director Shawn Williams explained what the rural stormwater utility fees ares used for.
“This fee allows us to maintain our stormwater infrastructure system within the jurisdictional footprint of the city of North Branch,” Williams said.
Williams explained the jurisdictional footprint for the city includes the road right of ways and drainage and utility easements.
Funds gathered through the stormwater utility fee go toward stormwater project maintenance and treatment, which includes ditch cleaning, pipe or structure replacement, culvert replacement, pond sediment removal, equipment used for stormwater projects, and cleaning to meet regulatory compliance.
“Any drainage component within the city of North Branch’s jurisdictional footprint that we maintain through the right of ways, through the drainage and utility easements, is maintained out of this fund,” Williams said. “At the end of the day if we have good flowing ditches, drainage and swales, our infrastructure and transportation system, which is our roads, all function as they should, which allows every citizen in North Branch to travel every road that we have safely and efficiently without having any obstructions of getting to point A to point B as they should.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.