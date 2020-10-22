If a North Branch resident is looking for a chance to serve on the City Council, they are encouraged to apply for a recently-created vacant position.
Due to the resignation of North Branch City Council Member Brian Voss following the Sept. 22 council meeting, the council officially declared a vacancy on the council during its Oct. 13 meeting.
City Administrator Renae Fry explained the last time the council declared a vacancy on the council was following the election of Jim Swenson as mayor in November 2018. At the time, Swenson was a council member, so his election as mayor created a vacancy.
Fry said the process at that time to fill the vacancy included the acceptance of applications from possible candidates, interviewing the candidates and then appointing a candidate to the council. Fry said during this vacancy, the city received four applications for candidates, with Council Member Joel McPherson ultimately being appointed to the vacant seat at that time.
Swenson felt the council should follow the same process used in 2018, with accepting applications for the open seat, interviewing the candidates and then making an appointment.
Council Member Kelly Neider agreed with Swenson.
“I like the process that we used when Council Member McPherson was appointed, and I also like the same process that we used when we went before the commission for the North Branch Water and Light. It’s the same process of application, interview and then possible selection immediately following that. I would like to see that the same process be used,” Neider said. “I would like to see that we do allow the opportunity for the residents of North Branch too, should they decide that this is an appointment that they would like to apply for, and then determine as a council how to move forward.”
The council approved a motion for how to fill the vacant position:
• Applications for the vacant council seat will be accepted through 4 p.m. Oct. 30. Applications can be found on the city’s website, www.ci.north-branch.mn.us.
• The council will determine the interview questions for the candidates during its regular meeting on Nov. 10.
• The council will hold a special meeting on Nov. 12 for the board of canvass. Immediately following that meeting, the council will hold candidate interviews. The candidate interviews will be taped, since McPherson will not be in attendance at the meeting.
• The council will hold a special meeting on Nov. 17 to make an appointment for the vacant council seat, with the appointee being sworn in at the regular Nov. 24 council meeting. The appointed person will serve in the council seat from Nov. 24 until Dec. 31, 2022.
Swenson noted if the council receives a large number of candidates and all the candidate interviews cannot be held the evening of Nov. 12, the council can always add an additional date for candidate interviews.
In order to serve on the City Council, a candidate must be eligible to vote in Minnesota; must be, on assuming office, 21 years of age or more; must have maintained residence in the city of North Branch for at least 30 days before the appointment to be made on Nov. 24; and must not be a full-time, permanent employee of the city.
The application asks if the candidate has any previous elected official experience. It also asks two questions of the candidate: What do you see as the top three priorities the city council should work on and why, and why do you desire to serve on the North Branch City Council?
New city attorney
Fry said during a previous council meeting, the council selected two finalists for consideration to serve as the city attorney.
The two firms included Eckberg Lammers and Flaherty & Hood, and at that time, the council asked for additional affirmation from each firm that was provided.
Swenson made a motion to recommend Flaherty & Hood, which was unanimously approved.
“They are a more experienced firm. They are a little bit cheaper than the other one, which I know is something of a concern,” Swenson said. “I talked to the Willmar mayor and they are very, very happy with the firm. They have a young one that is there and he’s also taking care of their utility over there, so they have experience in utility too, so I think that will be helpful to our council even though we are separate and not involved whatsoever with the Water and Light. To have the attorney be able to understand how we need to work together on these projects is a great thing.”
Neider mentioned how the primary attorneys for the city would be Chris Hood, shareholder and principal attorney with over 27 years of municipal experience; and Robert Scott, shareholder and senior attorney, with over 12 years of municipal experience.
“They are committed to returning our calls within four hours, labor relations, employment law, human resources, environment, land use, general municipalities,” Neider said. “Again, they are slightly less expensive, and I noticed they billed in 15-minute increments versus five-minute increments. ... I just think they have exemplary qualities and I would like to see the city move forward in using them.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.