The North Branch City Council plans to speak with more veterans and those in the community before making any final decisions regarding the proposed veterans memorial.
During the Sept. 14 council meeting, the request for the veterans memorial in Central Park was tabled as council members wanted to gain more details from the veterans themselves.
“For people who’ve given and sacrificed so much for us, for our country, for our community, if we are going to honor them, let’s do it right and let’s do it right the first time,” Council Member Patrick Meacham said.
The council is unsure if Central Park is a good location for the memorial, as there are other attractions that keep it busy and may take away the entire meaning of the memorial.
“Between the playground and the sports courts and the picnic areas and everything else, and then you have (Highway) 95 — I can’t imagine celebrating and recognizing my veterans — and Jake Brakes and everything going on 95 doesn’t say veteran memorial, rest and relaxation and honor to me,” Council Member Amanda Darwin said.
The council wants to get more organizations and people involved from the community to make the best decision for this memorial.
“I think the voices that we need to hear from are the veterans themselves,” Council Member Kathy Blomquist said.
Some of the organizations that the council would like to include in the discussion are the North Branch Chamber of Commerce; the North Branch VFW and American Legion; the Park Trails and Open Spaces Commission; the Beautification Association; City Council members; and city staff.
“Maybe Central Park is the place — I’m not sure of that, but I would personally like to see more people get involved in selecting that location,” Council Member Kelly Neider said.
Following discussion, the council made a motion to table the request of the veterans memorial until Oct. 26 for the purpose of leading the effort of gathering organizations together for further discussion. Neider and Darwin will lead the charge of putting a committee of those organizations together to make the best decision for the North Branch veterans memorial.
Vehicle ordinance signs throughout the city
A request was made to place noise ordinance signs around the city of North Branch to remind people that the city does enforce noise ordinances.
City staff have dealt with people’s concerns about increased vehicle noise throughout the city. The resolution that Police Chief Dan Meyer brought to the council is to install roadway signs informing those in North Branch that the vehicle noise ordinance law is enforced.
“We did speak to MnDOT and we spoke with Chisago County public works about installing signs on the roadways just to inform people that we do have these ordinances and we are committed to enforcing them,” Meyer said.
There are a few potential locations for these signs. If the city were to install them on Highway 95, they can only be placed at the edge of the city. Meyer said they are trying to find locations where drivers can see the signs before they use their brakes in town.
The resolution to put these signs in place was approved unanimously by the council.
Council does not approve an increase for the preliminary 2022 levy
When the council discussed increasing its 2022 preliminary budget by 0.6%, it was not approved.
During the meeting, it was brought to the council’s attention that the current North Branch Fire Chief Kevin Grote is in need of assistance with administrative work. It was noted hiring a part-time fire chief would help in situations where Grote would need to use additional time that may not be available.
If this position was approved, council would have to approve increasing its 2022 budget by roughly 0.6%, which would equal $27,000 total for the year. This money would be used to pay for a part-time fire chief working 20 hours per week.
It was not specified exactly what the duties and hours of hiring a part-time fire chief would include. Without the oversight of what the position would entail, it made it difficult for some council members to approve the budget increase.
Meacham mentioned he wants the 2022 budget to be as close to the 2021 budget as possible; this was roughly $1.9 million.
“I want this council to do everything we can to keep this levy number as low as possible. We don’t know what this winter brings, we don’t know the hardships that we’re going to face,” Meacham said.
Many residents of North Branch have been concerned with the increase of taxes every year. These concerns have reached the council. Mayor Jim Swenson wants the public to be aware that the council does its best to avoid increasing taxes.
“We try to run the leanest budget as possible every year,” Swenson said.
Based on the outlook of the 2022 preliminary budget, council did not approve the request of hiring a part-time fire chief.
