The North Branch City Council is making progress toward finalizing the process and eligibility criteria for appointing Water and Light Commission members.
During the council meeting May 12, City Administrator Renae Fry said the process for recruiting and appointing commissioners to the North Branch Water and Light Commission is pending action by the Legislature, which would approve the increase to five members.
Fry provided the council with a two-page summary following discussions during a March work session regarding the Water and Light Commission.
Fry said it appeared a majority of the council members seemed to agree that:
• Some of the commission members should be users of the system.
• As least one of the users could be a business owner even if the business owner does not own the property from which they operate.
• The council should consider each applicant as to their experience, motives and commitment to serving the community.
• There is concern that there may be a very small number of applicants and there is a desire to try to get the applicant pool as large as possible.
Fry said once the council determines the eligibility criteria and process for those wishing to serve on the Water and Light Commission, the city will then update the ordinance to reflect those changes and bring back the ordinance for council approval.
She described the process summary: The council will be appointing four members to the Water and Light Commission, but the council will be establishing the eligibility criteria applicable to all commission appointments.
The four appointees will be appointed for different term lengths to initiate the staggering of all terms. One will be appointed to serve until December 2021; two will be appointed to serve until December 2022; and one will be appointed to serve until December 2023.
Fry noted Chris Bibeau’s term will be up in December 2020, and that seat on the commission, when appointed in January 2021, will be for a three-year term, expiring in December 2023.
Council Member Kelly Neider gave her thoughts regarding eligibility criteria.
“We don’t necessarily need to have a council member on the commission. It has been mentioned as a liaison; that’s also an option. I do, however, think that personally that we should have somebody,” Neider said. “However, it has historically in the past, has appeared that many of the commissioners have had loyalties and relationships with the employees, and that sometimes runs into an inability to discharge their duties as stated in the aforementioned administrative policies, so that’s something I think we should look at, whether that individual is a council member or whether that individual is a resident, if that’s something that we want to look at as a criteria.”
Fry clarified that she is looking more for discussion on the proposed modifications she’s made to the ordinance that discusses the makeup of the Water and Light Commission.
All council members agreed the public utility commission shall consist of five members, and unless specifically noted in the criteria, all members shall be residents of North Branch.
Fry next stated the council needs to decide if they agree or disagree with the following language: “At least (insert a number) members shall be a customer of either the North Branch Water and Light’s water and/or electrical services.” All the council members said they agreed with this statement.
Following discussion, the council approved a motion to fill in the blank number with “three,” meaning three commissioners would be customers of the North Branch Water and Light. Council Members Kathy Blomquist and Joel McPherson cast votes against the motion.
Fry next read the line that stated one of the members may be a business owner of a business that is a customer of either North Branch’s Water and Light water and/or electrical services, and all council members agreed with this statement.
Fry said the next language came from the legislation that states no more than two members of the public utilities commission may be chosen from the City Council.
Mayor Jim Swenson said this language is in the legislation that will be passed, so the commission can have zero, one or two council members serving on it.
Council Member Brian Voss disagreed with the language while McPherson agreed. Blomquist also disagreed with the language.
“The language in the legislation has two separate lines. It is not mandatory that the council includes in their ordinance the whole language. The language is still there, if in the future if we want to address at least two council members,” Blomquist said. “I am not in favor, because I think this demonstrates to me that the council wants to have more input than citizens. So no, I am not in favor of the language.”
Neider said she was in favor of the language.
“I feel our council is very capable of selecting and choosing those that are adequate candidates, whether they happen to be a council person or whether they aren’t, and I’d hate to tie the hands of future councils or of ourselves in the future, and so I would be in favor of this one with the idea that obviously as a healthy council that we could either select zero, one or two, so I am in favor of it,” Neider said.
Swenson was also in favor of the language.
“I have the feelings that Council Member Blomquist has on this matter also, but the legislation that is going to be passed means up to two members and I know it can be construed differently by future councils, but that’s not the intent. The intent is not to have the majority on the commission being council members,” Swenson said. “It’s going to be up to the council to decide, and when we have one, or two or three that are already on there and we are changing every single year commission members, that will be up to that council to decide what they want to do. I think that the wording maybe could have been a little bit better, but I think the intent of it is very clear, meaning that we do not want to take control of the Water and Light Commission.”
Fry said since there wasn’t consensus on this particular language, it will come back to the council for further debate.
Fry said the council needs to discuss whether is it enough for a business to be located in North Branch or if the business owner also must be a resident of Chisago County.
Neider said if at least one business owner or businesses with owners in the city of North Branch pay their fair share of water and light utilities, they should have an option to apply for a commissioner position on the Water and Light Commission. She said a business owner should not have to be resident of Chisago County due to the vast influxes of business owners in the city, and not all business owners live in the city of North Branch or Chisago County just because they have a business in North Branch.
Blomquist said historically Economic Development Authority members all had to have businesses within city limits and all had to be residents of Chisago County. Blomquist said if the council opens up the Water and Light Commission to residents outside of Chisago County, they may take preference with what their own cities of residence are doing and it might not coincide with what’s going on in the Chisago County area.
Neider said she feels the applications should be open to people who are paying substantial amounts to North Branch Water and Light, regardless of whether they live in North Branch or Chisago County.
Swenson said he also feels people living outside of Chisago County should be able to serve on the commission if they pay their utility bills to North Branch Water and Light. He said if a person wants to serve on the commission, they are going to look at the overall best interests of getting utility bills under control. He said by opening it up, it will hopefully increase the number of applicants for the Water and Light Commission.
Following discussion, Neider made a motion that she agreed to the proposed modification that stated, “One of the members may be a business that is a customer of either its water and/or electrical services even if the business owner is not a resident of the city.” The motion was approved by council with Blomquist casting the sole vote against. Fry said that language will be in the proposed version and brought back to council.
Since the council couldn’t agree on the proposed language as to how many council members could have a seat on the Water and Light Commission, if any at all, Fry said that language would be brought back for further discussion at a future work session. She said she would also bring back language regarding a council member liaison position on the Water and Light Commission.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.