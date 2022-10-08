During its Sept. 27 meeting, the North Branch City Council approved its 2023 preliminary levy.
“This will set a maximum amount that the city can levy, although the amount can still be reduced before year-end,” Sharon Wright, North Branch finance director, said.
The preliminary levy was set at $5.3 million with a 6% increase, although most homes will not see that increase in property taxes.
“The effective rate on each rural property will be decreasing from 44.1% to 37.94% for the 2023 fiscal year,” Wright said.
Wright did not give a comparison of median home versus the increase in property taxes, as many home values are changing.
“What our previous finance director used to do is compare median house to median house,” City Administrator Renae Fry said. “The median household value in North Branch went from $240,000 to $290,000, and I do believe that is largely based on the value of new construction, not that a $240,000 house went up $50,000. So I hate that example.
“But even if the median house went from $240,000 to $290,000, yes, they would be looking at about $96 a year, extra. But for the average property owner, if their property value held, with a modest increase [in the levy], their effective tax rate is going down,” she said.
The truth-in-taxation meeting is set to be held on Monday, Nov. 28, at 6:30 p.m.
The final levy will be approved in December. Council approved the preliminary levy unanimously.
Water and Light update
Public works director Shawn Williams attended the council meeting to give a monthly update, which included an explanation for the sudden road construction along Highway 95, and why a section between Ninth and 10th avenues is not completed.
“When MnDOT came to town, they overlaid the two driving lanes here on 95. We were notified on very short notice,” he said. “I reached out to our North Branch counterparts here at the MnDOT station, and they were like, ‘Yeah, we got some additional funding; we’re going to do a quick overlay through town.’”
Williams let them know at a meeting the next day, prior to the overlay, that there was a 160-foot section along Highway 95 that the city planned for construction to fix a watermain segment. Due to the short notice, the city was unable to complete it.
“If we could have had a little better planning, we could have got our work done and they could have run continuous through, but things don’t always work out as they do,” Williams said.
Williams said he plans to have the water main replaced within the next month.
