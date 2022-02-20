As the North Branch Chamber of Commerce welcomes new Executive Director Shelby Rollins, the chamber is preparing for the new year by providing business strategies to help get through the current state of the pandemic, and an overall three year strategic plan.
Rollins covered four areas that businesses can focus on to help with a somewhat ‘post-COVID world.’ The main focus comes down to four strategic areas:
• Recovering Revenue - Speed matters: it will not be enough for companies to recover revenues gradually. They will need to fundamentally rethink their revenue profile.
• Rebuilding Operations - Radical changes in demand, products and services. How can we sustain this performance?
• Rethinking Organization - Clear goals, focused teams and rapid decision making have replaced corporate bureaucracy. Leaders must decide who they are, how to work and how to grow.
• Adopting Digital Solutions - Leaders will need to set an ambitious digital agenda and deliver it quickly, on the order of two to three months, as opposed to the previous norm of a year or more.
The three year strategic plan that the chamber will focus on includes their mission, their vision and their core values.
• Mission: The North Branch Area Chamber of Commerce mission statement is to promote, educate, serve and create a thriving business community.
• Vision: The vision of the North Branch Area Chamber of Commerce (NBACC) is to be a business-minded, solutions-oriented organization. The staff and teams of the NBACC are driven to provide value and excellence to its members and surrounding communities
Core values of the chamber include:
-Business advocate.
-Providing value to their members.
-Teamwork.
-Business minded.
-Providing excellence.
-Self-motivated.
The niche the chamber has to this plan includes networking and promotion; education and information; and creating a thriving business and community.
One of the biggest pieces to the new year that Rollins touched base on was adopting digital solutions.
“This will not be the last time I sit here and say ‘don’t be afraid of technology,’” Rollins said. “We need to refocus digital efforts to reflect customer expectations as they change because as we know they are changing very quick.”
A few upcoming events were also highlighted during the chamber meeting:
• Home & Garden Expo, May 7, at North Branch Area High School.
• MidSummer Day Parade registrations. The MidSummer Days Festival will be held in June.
• Chamber Members Golf Classic Tournament, Aug. 12, at Bulrush.
• Fall Harvest Festival, Sept, 17, at Central Park.
The chamber also celebrated anniversaries with three businesses:
• Rebecca Perrotti, represented Central MN Jobs Training Services, who celebrated 16 years as a chamber member.
• Deb Heggerston, represented Main Street Center, who celebrated 16 years as a chamber member.
•Annamarie Zack and Rachel Welfring, both represented Revive Chiropractic, who celebrated 20 years as a chamber member.
Sources from Rollins’ presentation included “From Surviving to Thriving: Reimagining the Post-Covid Return,” by Kevin Sneader and Bob Sternfels, www.mckisney.com.
