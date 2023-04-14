The North Branch Chamber of Commerce finds itself in a financial dilemma that has led to a change in staffing.
Chamber President Frank Gomes, the lead pastor at NorthBrook Church, sent an email to North Branch Chamber members on Friday, April 14 that said a “difficult financial situation” resulted in several staff changes.
According to Gomes’ email, “Our Chamber is in a difficult financial situation. A lot of factors have played into this, notably the pandemic and resulting loss of members.”
As a result, the chamber board decided to lay off Operations Manager Amber Wolfe, effective immediately. The email said that a discussion with Executive Director Shelby Rollins regarding strategies and next steps led to Rollins tendering her resignation.
“Shelby also tendered her resignation, citing she felt it is was in both the Chamber’s and her best interest to move on. We thank both Shelby and Amber for their energy, effort and all the work they did on behalf of our Chamber and community,” the release said.
A discussion of the situation will be the focus of the chamber’s next luncheon, which is set for Tuesday, May 9 starting at noon at the North Branch American Legion, which is located at 6439 Elm Street.
Here is a brief synposis of the situation from the release:
“The Board is devoted to full transparency and communicating with our members. At our May Chamber luncheon, we will discuss the situation in detail, review next steps and answer questions. This will include our exact, current financial position, including factors that led up to this point and plans to bring the Chamber into long-term financial stability. We will also discuss how the Chamber plans to continue serving our region and our members, as well as short and long term staffing strategies, and where we need help and how you can take part in this new age of our Chamber. ...
“We don’t kid ourselves, it will be work, it will be different, but it will also be healthy and set up to serve our community and our businesses well for years to come. We look forward to seeing you on the 9th.”
The Chamber is looking at a Zoom option and/or recording the discussion for those that cannot attend the luncheon.
Board member Melissa Collins plans to keep the office open two days a week.
According to the release, “The goal is Monday and Tuesdays, but during some weeks this may vary and it may be remotely. Thank you SO much for your patience when leaving emails and voice messages. When we have better contact info, we will let you know the best way to get a hold of us. All the operations of the Chamber will be on a volunteer basis, so again, your understanding is greatly appreciated!”
