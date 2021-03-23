Keeping students in school, and keeping students and teachers safe, has been the priority for the COVID Response Team through North Branch Area Public Schools and Chisago County Public Health.
During the North Branch School Board meeting March 11, Superintendent Sara Paul highlighted the positive working relationship between the district and Chisago County Public Health while navigating through the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m excited to have the opportunity tonight to recognize and share a few words about some amazing people that have been working behind the scenes this year and this incredible situation that we were put in, dealing with the COVID pandemic, and the way that we’ve shined as a district in the way that we’ve approached our work,” Paul said.
Paul, who serves as the COVID coordinator for the district, said there’s a lot of guidance that’s given to the district and a lot of local decisions that have to be made to create a safe environment for the district.
“And I have not done this alone in any way, shape or form, and we have a wonderful group called the COVID Advisory Team that has been helpful at giving key perspective, key insights to different aspects of the work,” Paul said. “We have partnered as a school board, superintendent to really process and really look at all the information to make the best decisions.”
Paul said the district also has a World’s Best Workforce committee that the COVID Advisory team has been working with on COVID-related decisions.
Through the pandemic, Paul said the district has striven to provide the best communication possible to its students, their families and staff.
“One of the things we’re going to be talking about later tonight is the feedback that we’ve had in terms of our response to COVID, and there’s a lot of positives,” Paul said. “Not only in the quantitative data have we seen that we’ve been able to keep the spread to a minimum in our district, but also that qualitative data of feedback from those that have responded to the work that we’ve done, not only in mitigating the spread of the virus but also in our efforts in communications and providing testing and access to vaccines.”
Paul honored members of the COVID Response Team who meet weekly: Jody Spofford, Abigail Krause, Kristen Swalboski, Brett Carlson, Pat Tepoorten, and Barb Mork and Rushess Schneider with Chisago County Public Health.
“Oftentimes this work has taken us into the late evenings, following through with families, getting their questions answered, making really important decisions based on the guidance,” Paul said. “And through thick and thin, this team has really shined and carried us through to getting the outcomes that we’ve had, so it’s time to celebrate them and bring them to the forefront with all of the work they’ve done.”
Paul gave much thanks to the partnership the district has had with Chisago County Public Health through the pandemic.
“In crises, you really have opportunity to build relationships, and every single week, we have had their presence, their perspective, their input on different things that we were doing as a district,” Paul said. “Giving us some zoom-out perspectives on what was going on at conversations at the state or county level and just so much care and compassion to help us make the best decisions possible. And we are just so thankful for the work that you’ve done and the way that you’ve also helped build bridges to other people in the county so that we can really take advantage of the opportunities for people to not only advise on the testing, advise on the bus guidance that we were struggling with that we were able to be part of changing, but the efficiency the county has run the vaccines has just been remarkable.”
Chair Tim MacMillan thanked the COVID Response Team for all their efforts.
“It goes without saying as a board and as our community, moving that ball and when the ball is constantly moving with COVID-19 and the decisions that have to be made, either by the minute or by the hour or by the day, is just phenomenal, and we wouldn’t be able to have our students in school and our teachers here educating if it wasn’t for the COVID Response Team,” MacMillan said. “So thank you so much in your work and the efforts that you put forth. Probably the late nights and the times away from your family, so thank you.”
Board Member Heather Osagiede thanked the COVID Response team for finding a way to keep the students in school.
“And the amount of creativity and willingness to look and say, ‘how can we do this, how can we make something work for our kids rather than, oh no, shut everything down constantly,’” Osagiede said. “I have a lot of people that I grew up with who are in suburban districts and we are the envy of a lot of different places because we were able to keep our kids in school and I think our students are healthier for it. And a lot of that is because you all really, really got creative and worked really hard to find a way to make it safely work for our students, and thank you.”
Paul noted K-8 students continue to be in school five days per week and high school students will return to in-person learning five days per week beginning in the third trimester on March 22. For the week of March 1-7, Paul said there were two confirmed cases of COVID-19 among students and none among staff.
