Eleven students from North Branch participated in the annual MN DECA State Career Development Conference held at the Hyatt Regency in Minneapolis on March 5-7.
And they did more that participate: These Vikings shined.
Amelia Bjerketvedt earned a pair of individual honors, while Jadyn Volkman also claimed an individual award, while Volkman teamed with Leah Melton and Anna Randall for a team honor.
“I am so proud of our members for excelling in their competitive events,” said the team’s adviser, Julie Cooley. “There are many amazing chapters in the state, and for our group to have made it on stage as one of the top performers in multiple events, is something to be celebrated.”
DECA Inc., formerly known as Distributive Education Clubs of America, is a 501 not-for-profit career and technical student organization with more than 177,000 members in all 50 U.S. states.
North Branch established a DECA (Emerging Leaders and Entrepreneurs in Marketing, Management, Hospitality and Finance) chapter in 2016.
During the past school year, approximately 3,500 Minnesota DECA members took part in the organization’s competitive events program, allowing them to compete in over 50 events focused on the areas of entrepreneurship, finance, hospitality, and marketing. The competitions are designed to simulate real-life business scenarios and test students’ academic understanding and skills development.
After qualifying earlier this year, district winners put their talents to the test at the state conference earlier this month.
At that event, Bjerketvedt placed sixth in Marketing Communication Series Role Play as well as sixth in Start-Up Business Plan, while Volkman was in the top 12 in Quick Serve Restaurant Series Role Play.
Volkman teamed with Melton and Randall to finish in the top 12 in School Based Enterprise Event.
According to Cooley, the Marketing Communication Series event consisted of two case studies involving promotion and market planning for a fictitious company. Bjerketvedt was given 10 minutes to prepare a response to the given problem and then present her ideas to a judge.
The School-Based Enterprise event was a 20-page project and presentation about the operations of the school store, The Skol Zone, and how the store uses business operations, promotion, and selling.
This April all four will travel to Orlando, Florida, to compete with more than 20,000 top students from around the world at the International Career Development Conference – the pinnacle of DECA competition.
Bjerketvedt will compete in the Marketing Communication Series Role Play, while Volkman, Melton and Jillian Horsfall, who will substituted for Anna Randall, will compete in the School Based Enterprise Event.
“DECA has provided me with so many incredible opportunities up to this point,” Bjerketvedt said. “Being able to compete at ICDC as a part of Minnesota DECA, but most importantly North Branch DECA, is the most outstanding opportunity and honor yet.
“I’m thrilled to be moving on to the next level of competition and am so thankful for the learning experiences DECA continues to provide.”
Volkman also served as the vice president of Business in Industry for MN DECA, representing North Branch well in her role on the State Officer Team.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.