North Branch will soon have new city equipment after approving the sale of general obligation bonds during the Feb. 22 city council meeting.
The amount of the bonds will total $1.5 million with an interest rate at just 1.8% through United Bankers.
In addition to the generous interest rate, the grader the city plans to purchase with the bond sale, will be paid from ad valorem property taxes and paid off in just six years.
“The assets being purchased are going to be pledged as collateral on this loan. The loan for the grader will be part of a buy back program through Caterpillar. So we had to go with the shorter amortization for the bond proceeds used to pay for the grader so that’s why you see that significant drop in annual payments because then the grader will be paid off,” City Administrator Renae Fry said.
The other city equipment that will be purchased includes a street sweeper, snowplow, leaf pick-up machine and a fire truck. These will all be financed over a 10-year term.
The council members are confident in their decision.
“I’m just happy that we’re finally able to get new equipment instead of relying on public works to keep repairing old and ancient equipment that we have. I think this will cut down tremendously on our repairs,” Council Member Kathy Blomquist said. “I think the public will be very happy that we’re going to do the leaf pickup, everybody loves it. They want us to snowplow their roads they want us to fight the fires and I am very happy that we are able to buy this equipment at this point.”
During the Jan. 25 city council meeting, the council approved the authorization of Ehlers to assist the city during the sale of the bonds.
“I am thrilled to see that our finances in the city of North Branch are being well-managed by a team of experts overseen by Ehlers. Thank you so much for your input tonight,” Council Member Kelly Neider said.
During the Feb. 22 council meeting, it was confirmed the funds will be available by March 10.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.