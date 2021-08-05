The North Branch Police Department will be adding two new police officers to its department.
During the North Branch City Council meeting on July 27, the council approved the hiring of one police officer to fill a vacant position and the hiring of a second officer.
North Branch Police Chief Dan Meyer explained with the recent resignation of an officer, the North Branch Police Department posted for the vacant position and received a total of 16 applicants.
“This was the least amount of applications that we’ve received in any hiring process that I have been involved in with the department, which has been since 2007,” Meyer said.
Meyer said since he has received the applications, his department has found that two of the applicants did not have the necessary qualifications and two other applicants withdrew from the hiring process, cutting the number of applicants down to 12.
Meyer explained the department conducted interviews with the top six candidates on July 25 and identified two candidates he felt would be nice additions to the department.
“It’s tough to find candidates, and candidates (numbers) are decreasing. With every process we have, it seems like it has been decreasing. Just from speaking with other police chiefs in the region and from information from the MN Chiefs of Police Association, everybody’s kind of feeling the same pinch and it’s the same candidate pool we’re trying to draw from,” Meyer said. “Even with some of the interviews that we had, they said we’re being backgrounded in this agency or that agency.”
Meyer said two hours prior to the council meeting, he was looking at the Minnesota Board of Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) website where Minnesota law enforcement agencies post job opportunities. He said there were currently 53 law enforcement agencies in Minnesota looking to hire police officers.
“So we are seeing a crunch trying to get some good applicants,” Meyer said.
Meyer explained a police officer position is included in 2022 in the city’s strategic staffing plan and to be considered for 2022 budget inclusion when discussed further at the Aug. 17 council work session.
Meyer said based on the city’s population, the department is down three sworn officers.
Meyer said the average number of officers, based on the geographical region and with cities in similar size to North Branch, is 1.4 police officers per 1,000 population, which would bring North Branch to 15 or 16 police officers.
“We feel that we are at least three officers down from where we should be on average,” Meyer said. “We can also look at some FBI statistics from 2019 — that’s the latest that we can see — cities in Minnesota between 8,000 and 13,000, we had the lowest amount of officers in the entire state. We think we make due really good with what we have; it’s just getting to the point where we need to get more staffing here, especially with our business growth and our population growth.”
Meyer said the impact to the 2021 budget, if the city were to hire two officers at this time, could be covered with budgetary savings related to the open position and additional police aid revenue, among other possible funding sources. A formal budget amendment would be brought back to council for approval. The impact to the 2022 budget and levy would be offset by tax base growth and other budgetary savings.
“We are down two police officers now and we got officers that are putting in longer hours than they should be and it’s affecting our department,” Mayor Jim Swenson said. “My recommendation is, that we’ve got two strong candidates, that we should hire them both.”
Council Member Kathy Blomquist said the police department is doing a great job.
“I just want to commend our police department. Everybody in this community embraces what you’re doing, they respect what you’re doing,” Blomquist said. “I just feel that we need these two officers.”
Meyer said the police department swore in its 12th officer in 2007. The department had two retirements in 2010; but added one officer back in 2016 and one officer back in 2019 to get his department back up to 12 officers.
Council Member Patrick Meacham said due to all the residential and business growth, the council owes it to the community to have a fully-staffed police department.
“When we are thinking about all the growth this community has had — we’re on pace for our third year in a row of 100-plus single-family dwelling licenses, the businesses that are coming in. We’re trying to fill the industrial park and the new apartments and everything else,” Meacham said. “I really do think as a council we owe it to this community to ensure that we have an adequate response time, which we do, but to continue that great service and ensure as we grow we’re able to provide that and to not be reactive to the situation, so I’m all for this.”
