After North Branch City Council quarreled over the Water and Light Commission applicants, all four open seats were filled during the March 14 council meeting.
Council received five applications for the Water and Light Commission: Nathan Keech, Phil Carlson, Patrick Meacham, Sean Peterson, and Anthony Folstad.
Two seats would be appointed to two-year terms, and the other two seats would be four-year terms.
Council considered each candidate individually, sharing their opinions on how they would serve on the commission.
Positive feedback was given about Keech, Carlson and Folstad’s interviews.
At the time of his application, Keech served as the chair of the commission and is vice chair of the Chisago County HRA-EDA, while Carlson has experience serving on Lent Township’s Planning and Zoning Commission. Folstad has 18 months of experience on the Water and Light Commission and has worked for an electric utility for 34 years, currently working at Xcel Energy.
All three applicants were approved unanimously.
While discussing Meacham, positive and negative feedback was given.
One comment came from a 2023 council meeting where Council Member Kelly Neider heard a bleak statement given by Meacham.
“(Stating) that, ‘They should grab a bag of popcorn, put their feet up and watch the 32-minute meeting,’ and that it’s not the staff’s responsibility to inform the EDA of situations coming up,” Neider said. “What concerns me about that particular attitude is that I’d hate to see it carried over to the commission. And it lends itself to a personality defect, in my opinion, as far as leadership is concerned.”
Despite Neider’s thoughts on Meacham, Council Member Travis Miles disagreed.
“He identified that communication has been key to everything and that we have to increase better communication,” Miles said. “He’s got that business mindset and experience working with large budgets.”
Meacham served as a council member from November 2020 to December 2022. He is also a former member on the Planning Commission.
Despite the negatives, Meacham was appointed to the Water and Light Commission by a 3-2 vote, Neider and Council Member Patrick Schaps voting against.
Peterson was not appointed to the commission by a 3-2 vote, Schaps and Neider voting for his appointment.
“He adds a very unique mix to the commission, and I appreciate his service,” Neider said.
Although a positive opinion was shared, a bigger concern about Peterson was expressed.
“I can tell he’s got passion,” Mayor Kevin Schieber said. “There was an incident where he crossed the line, in my opinion, in public media where he misrepresented actions of the city and the (Water and Light) commission.”
After approving the new Water and Light commissioners, Keech and Carlson were appointed to the two-year terms. Meacham and Folstad were assigned to four-year terms.
