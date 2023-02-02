After two North Branch City Council members called for a special session to review City Administrator Renae Fry’s performance on Tuesday, Jan. 24, council approved to have a third party conduct an investigation during the regular council meeting that same day.
Fry already had an annual performance review on Dec. 13, 2022. But a special meeting was called by council members Kelly Neider and Patrick Schaps roughly one month later.
Former council member Patrick Meacham commented on the feedback received during the annual review of the administrator, saying he and the previous mayor, Jim Swenson, had positive feedback after Fry’s performance review. The former mayor made comments publicly at the following council meeting.
Moving forward, council added a motion to the Jan. 24 agenda authorizing the city attorney to retain a third party investigator/evaluator to conduct a workplace evaluation and/or investigation.
The resolution was unanimously approved with no discussion.
Council made a request to authorize the mayor and council member Robert Canada to work with the city attorney to retain organizational consultant.
That resolution was also unanimously approved with no discussion.
Fry declined to comment on the story.
Council approves withdraw from SMMPA
An agenda item to terminate a power sale contract and withdraw from Southern Minnesota Municipal Power Agency, concurrent with the sale to East Central Energy, was approved with a 3-2 vote.
Neider and Schaps voted against the resolution as they wanted more time to answer questions from the Water and Light Commission.
The sale with ECE was approved on June 14, 2022 by council and the Water and Light Commission.
Meacham was a part of the negotiations and decision of the contract agreement for the last 18 to 20 months. He was disappointed when he heard about a possible delay.
“I was worried it was going to be almost two years down the drain,” Meacham said.
Neider commented as to the reason behind looking for more information.
“If I recall, at the last Water and Light meeting we had three of our five commissioners that were recommending additional information regarding this decision,” she said. “And I believe our commissioners should be heard and allowed the opportunity to get the information they need.”
Mayor Kevin Schieber looked into those questions.
“I did hear some questions and concerns from three of the Water and Light commissioners. They were asking questions — from everything I’ve done with my research — that have been answered,” he said. “The information has been out there in various Water and Light Commission meetings as well as council meetings.”
Meacham made reference to the Jan. 24 council meeting and how he felt about the questions they were looking for.
“I don’t think we ever heard what questions are looking to be answered,” he said.
Despite the discussion of looking for further information, Schieber was still unsure to the specifics of those questions.
“It confuses me when I hear these statements that they (W&L Commission) were waiting for information, that we needed to gather more information leading up to an agreement that was signed and binding,” he said.
“A lot of things came up at the last minute that weren’t answered. Ms. Fry and her team were negotiating,” Neider replied. “Our attorney indicated at the Water and Light meeting that he drew the contracts but wasn’t a part of the negotiation. So my concern is, who is her team negotiating this contract?
“When we asked those questions, there was pushback from our administrator, so that was a major concern of mine.”
In regards to the negotiation concerns, Meacham mentioned there were multiple parties who looked through the negotiations and contract: A third party evaluation, the public works director, the city administrator, the transition team and eventually council. None of those ever commented to get a lawyer involved prior to the sale with ECE, he said.
“If there’s concerns at that juncture, with the negotiations — last April/May — that would have been the opportune time for the commission to say ‘maybe we need to hire a lawyer to look into this,’” Meacham said.
Neider made a more specific comment to the matter of negotiations.
“We didn’t have an attorney for the Water and Light (Commission). Ms. Fry was negotiating the contract,” she said “She’s an administrator, she’s not to be negotiating law agreements for the city or the commission.”
Schaps made a reference to the special closed session that was held for Fry’s performance review just before the council meeting.
“There’s linkage here as to why that information wasn’t forthcoming. That’s linked to those matters that we discussed earlier,” he said.
Schieber called point of order, saying Schaps’ comments were not in reference to the resolution the council was discussing.
When Schieber asked Schaps, who was previously a Water and Light commissioner, if the commission took action or brought forward any type of motion, he mentioned that they simply left it to the city.
“I just felt it was something that I should request at our transition meeting, from our city administrator,” he said. “That request was made and it never got done.”
After Schaps finished his discussion, he still requested a 90-day delay.
Canada said no negative comments were made from the June 14, 2022, meeting where the sale to ECE was unanimously approved by both the Water and Light Commission and council.
“From what I know from legalese, it’s (the sale to ECE) already done,” Canada said.
Council then approved the resolution.
New North Branch police officer
Adam Hanson was sworn in as North Branch’s newest police officer during the council meeting.
He graduated from Chisago Lakes High School and received and bachelor’s degree in law enforcement from the Minnesota State University, Mankato.
Prior to coming to North Branch, Hanson worked for the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office as a deputy.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.