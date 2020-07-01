The city of North Branch is looking into its nuisance complaint procedures after it was determined the current ordinance doesn’t allow for council action to successfully address and enforce issues within the city, when it comes to a variety of nuisances.
“Obviously with more people at home we are getting more complaints about items that might constitute a nuisance, and so with the number of calls coming in, I felt it was important for Patrick (Doran) to tell the council what our nuisance process currently is,” City Administrator Renae Fry said prior to discussion during the June 23 City Council meeting.
City Attorney Patrick Doran spoke to council on the issue and provided updates to the procedures.
“There’s nuances to nuisances; they’re just generally difficult to police. With that being said, there’s competing interests on behalf of a city, individual citizens, a neighborhood or other groups of citizens,” Doran said. “The main two competing interests are, one, property rights — ‘I own a piece of property, I have general latitude to do what I want on my own property, maintain what I want on my own property’ — and of course, you have to meet the requirements that are laid out in the city code.”
Acknowledging the two interests are generally against each other, Doran explained from a city’s perspective, “The general wellbeing and health of the citizens is paramount to really anything else.”
“The task that’s before us is developing what I think is an ordinance that has both of those interests in mind, but also allows the city to take some administrative measures that are not currently in the code to help enforce problem properties,” Doran said.
Explaining that within the procedure can be the opportunity to hear from those with problem properties, Doran expressed the importance of allowing property owners to speak in regard to the issue, why it’s an issue and what they are able to do to resolve the issue.
“I think listening to the citizens is an important part of the process. With that being said, I think the city also has the obligation to make sure that we’re keeping the general well-being of the citizens in mind when we are doing these types of things,” Doran said.
While the previous ordinance lacked direction for council to enforce nuisance complaints, Doran spoke to officials in other cities and to other attorneys and reviewed other nuisance ordinances for cities of comparable size in order to provide guidance for updating North Branch’s ordinance.
“The way the ordinance is currently written, it doesn’t allow the council really to do anything to remedy certain situations,” Doran said. “You don’t have the authority to go onto the property and abate the nuisance, which would be to clean the property up.”
According to Doran, with the Hazardous Waste state statute, which allows cities to file a petition with the court, the issues can be addressed if deemed hazardous by the state.
“The issue with the Hazardous Waste statute, despite the successes other municipalities have had, is that it’s only for specific circumstances,” Doran said.
Noting the limitations of the state statute, Doran encouraged the city to look at their own ordinance and update it to address the lack of enforcement power the city has. The council was presented with an updated revision, a second draft, of the city’s ordinance for review.
“It is my opinion that the city should really, here in the near future, move forward with a new ordinance related to nuisances to provide for some remedies at the city level,” Doran said. “Really what we want to do is create a procedure that allows the city to do something about the nuisances that may exist in this community.”
“It is my legal opinion that the ordinance that is currently existing simply isn’t sufficient, it creates headaches, long periods of times before remedies can be had, and of course and one of the main factors which is the cost of going to court and the uncertainty of what an outcome might be there,” Doran added.
Alongside the city administrator, Doran will continue to work on a final draft of the ordinance to come before the council at a future meeting for final review and begin the process of making the update.
“I know it’s a growing problem because we all see it when we go around town, and if your neighbor’s got a little bit going on around their house, it bothers you; other people it maybe doesn’t, but it is a growing problem,” Mayor Jim Swenson said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.