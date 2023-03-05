nord-jamie 0320.jpg

Jamie Nord

 Submitted photo

The Minnesota Association of School Administrators (MASA) has named Jamie Nord, Executive Director of the St. Croix River Education District (SCRED), the recipient of the 2023 Outstanding Central Office Leader Award.

According to MASA, Nord received this award for, “exhibiting a willingness to take risks, possessing strong communications skills, being a progressive change agent, and having high expectations for herself and others.”

Load comments