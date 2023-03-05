The Minnesota Association of School Administrators (MASA) has named Jamie Nord, Executive Director of the St. Croix River Education District (SCRED), the recipient of the 2023 Outstanding Central Office Leader Award.
According to MASA, Nord received this award for, “exhibiting a willingness to take risks, possessing strong communications skills, being a progressive change agent, and having high expectations for herself and others.”
Nord will be honored for her leadership, concern for students, and active involvement in professional and community affairs at a statewide recognition ceremony during the MASA/MASE Spring Conference held March 9-10.
“Jamie is a ﬁerce advocate for the member districts, staff, and students of SCRED. She’s consistently engaged in inﬂuencing positive change which enables the member districts of SCRED to receive the excellent services and support they need to achieve their goals,” wrote Melissa Hanson, Executive Director of the Meeker and Wright Special Education Cooperative in her nomination letter. “Jamie is a visionary leader who sets the vision and mission for the organization, shares it with stakeholders consistently, and then clearly and carefully facilitates processes to ensure that the vision and mission are achieved.”
Nord has served for 16 years at SCRED. Previous roles within the organization have included Director of Special Education, Unique Learners’ Manager, and School Psychologist. In all of her roles at SCRED, Jamie has been involved in the creation and implementation of a multi-tiered system of supports (MTSS) to improve outcomes for all learners.
“Since taking on the role of Executive Director in 2015, Jamie has provided steadfast leadership, vision, and support to SCRED, being a key asset in enhancing a positive and collaborative culture within our member districts, enabling innovative practices in the area of MTSS, and establishing a mindset and commitment for continuous improvement at every level,” wrote Nicole Woodward, Director for Special Education at SCRED, in her letter of support. “Jamie established SCRED as its own ﬁscal entity, allocated resources for the implementation of a comprehensive data warehouse and data-based decision-making system, developed unique student programs, and oversaw a multi-year building project that required her to secure buy-in from three separate school boards.”
Nord is an active member of MASA and has served on both the Federal Advocacy and Legislative committees. She is an active collaborator in MASA’s Region 6 and serves as a mentor in the MASA Mentoring Program to new Executive Directors.
In 2020, Nord was the recipient of the Region 6 Administrator of Excellence Award.
Nord is the current President of the Minnesota Administrators for Special Education (MASE). Her involvement in MASE has included the Legislative Committee’s co-chair and Area D Representative to the MASE Board of Directors. As MASE President-Elect and President, Nord has embraced national opportunities to learn from other states, advocate at the federal level, and support new leaders in the field.
She has attended the Council of Administrator of Special Education (CASE) conferences, and participated in the Special Education Legislative Summit in Washington D.C.
“Jamie is a fierce supporter of students and educators. She not only advocates at a local level but also brings her articulate message of the needs in the realm of special education, to the state and federal arenas,” said Stefanie Youngberg, Superintendent of East Central Public Schools in her letter of support. “She advocates, always putting the best interest of all learners, in the forefront.”
Nord earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology from the University of Wisconsin-Superior, her Master of Education and Education Specialist degrees in School Psychology from the University of Wisconsin-Stout (while simultaneously completing the coursework for School Counseling), and her Sixth Year Certiﬁcate for Director of Special Education, K-12 Principal, and Superintendent licensure from St. Cloud State University.
Each year, MASA recognizes members for their contribution to public education. MASA is a professional organization of Minnesota’s school leaders, including superintendents, assistant superintendents, directors of special education, and other central office administrators, as well as state department administrators, college and university professors, and other educators throughout Minnesota dedicated to educational leadership for students.
