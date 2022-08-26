Andrea Thiner has been teaching since 2001, although it was not in her plans to become a teacher.
The Eau Claire, Wisconsin, native graduated from high school in 1993 and attended college in upstate New York. After only two years, she needed a bigger setting for the Bachelor’s of Science she was striving for, and switched to the University of Wisconsin, Madison.
While patiently waiting for her future in botany and genetics, Thiner took up a high school tutoring job during her last semester of college.
“The best way to put it is I got bit by the education bug,” she said.
Her family is full of educators and they have mentioned how much work goes into it. Before Thiner made any drastic changes, she tested the waters to make sure teaching was where she wanted to be.
“I worked as a para for a couple years and really loved it, and went back to school to do a [postbaccalaureate] program,” Thiner said.
She received her teaching degree and began changing other students’ lives.
Thiner and her husband, Jason, moved to the Fargo/Moorhead area after Jason received a teaching job as a professor at North Dakota State University. Thiner worked in Fargo public schools for about eight years before her next big step was taken.
It was a leadership conversation with a close friend that planted the seed about becoming an assistant principal.
“She kind of came alongside and said: ‘Have you thought about doing this? You’d be really good at it. They are the kids you work with the best, the kids that you like. It’s the kids that you already cope with,’” Thiner said.
She said it was less than a year later when she joined a program to bring her into the leadership realm. Shortly after, Thiner became assistant principal at Moorhead High School.
She began building her string of accomplishments by getting involved in the Moorhead High School Career Academy.
“I’m pretty passionate about talking about the pathway kids have going from high school into their next step in life, and making sure that they’re prepared for that,” Thiner said, adding that the goal for the academy was to get hands-on learning and get to the point of having industry experience.
Some of the courses include agriculture programs, construction, aviation and more.
Thiner helped lead the project and open the building for the Moorhead High School Career Academy.
“I’ve been lucky enough to be on the ground floor and work programming and designing,” Thiner said.
The academy is going into its second school year available for students and will continue to expand with opportunities.
Thiner said it’s important to give students the opportunity to test the waters before leaving high school to see if that career is something they are actually interested in.
“When I was a high school student, I was very academic and I had to know why I was doing something, and most teachers wouldn’t tell me why I was doing something and it was very disengaging for me,” Thiner said.
“Career and technical education (CTE) has direct pathway to, No. 1, why you’re doing it and, No. 2, engagement. When you’re in the middle of actually doing something that makes sense, you’re hands-on and you’re actually active in what you’re doing.”
Thiner’s passion for CTE has taught her that most people learn best by doing, and students can certainly go further by actively doing something they enjoy and are engaged in. She went on to explain that society hasn’t discussed college and careers after high school in the previous years.
“There’s been that swing for so long where everybody wanted quote unquote, ‘better for their families’ or ‘better for their children’ and that meant going to a four-year school,” Thiner said. “My passion is really making sure kids know what they want to do and they are not sitting on the wings just going, ‘I’m just gonna go to college because that’s what I’m supposed to do.’”
Thiner mentioned that college is not the wrong choice, but that many people are not aware of all the options that are available.
As she finished her time at Moorhead High School, colleagues John Clancy, Jeff Schneider, and Chantz Rudhad, nominated her for Academic Professional of the Year with The Minnesota State Transportation Center of Excellence (MSTCOE). Thiner won the title and was presented the award at the Midwest Teachers of Transportation and Industrial Areas conference in Brainerd on Wednesday, Aug. 3.
“To me, that’s the most honoring thing in the world. They felt like I supported them enough to honor me with this award,” Thiner said.
The Minnesota State Transportation Center of Excellence called Thiner an “innovative thinking self-starter and perpetual learner,” and a motivated leader and team player “with diverse experience in Project Based Learning (PBL), 21st century skills needs, assessment analysis, and relationship building.”
Honored with the award, Thiner responded: “My goal as an administrator is to support my teachers the best I can, so they can meet the needs of our students. I am a huge Career and Technical Education advocate, which is why I am so passionate about the development of programming and space that support opportunities for students to explore and try out career pathways before leaving the security of our high school walls.
“I am excited to keep working to support teachers in reaching students and providing them opportunities.”
Now, with her teaching experience in full bloom, Thiner is welcomed with her visionary ideas to North Branch Area High School as their new assistant principal.
“I’m just really excited about what’s going on in North Branch. There’s a lot of really cool changes and there’s a really big push to give kids opportunities, and that is so exciting to me that, that’s what brought me here,” Thiner said.
Sara Paul, superintendent of North Branch Area Public Schools, praised Thiner for her skills and her success with CTE.
“As we continue to expand learning opportunities for students in the trades, we are so fortunate to have a champion who has advocated for trades programming across the state and will now lend those efforts to helping our district stay at the forefront of educational excellence,” Paul said.
Thiner seems to have found her place within the district.
“Finding a leadership team that is completely in step with having some similar plans and ideas and being able to be a part of that process was really exciting to me,” Thiner said. “There are students and the community is hungry for the opportunities that we are working on students creating for right now,”
Thiner said something she’s excited to be a part of already are the plans North Branch High School has to expand their labs, such as machinery and welding.
“I look forward to being able to build relationships here and be able to continue to work with students and staff now in North Branch and being able to continue to push opportunities for students, because that’s the most important thing to me,” Thiner said.
