When Marge Burns, who co-founded New Pathways with her daughter in 2000, viewed the refurbished home for the program, she admitted she was “totally and completely amazed.”
“It’s so beautiful,” she said. “It’s clean, exciting and dynamic. It’s fresh and new – it’s what we wanted this program to be. It’s exactly what we wanted it to be.”
That was the general reaction to the grand reopening of New Pathways’ day shelter, which is located at 310 Ashland St. S. in Cambridge. Locals were given a chance to tour the refurbished site on Thursday, Oct. 6, in an event that coincided with a “rebranding” that included a new logo and a new website.
“We have a new sign outside, and it’s giving us a new look,” said Jenny Henthorn, the program’s community engagement coordinator. “It isn’t a new program, but it’s been a while since it has been in churches, so it feels new.”
The building was purchased 20 years ago but had seen only limited updates since.
“The only thing that had been updated was the flooring,” Henthorn said. “It was supposed to be easy to clean, but it was not. You needed a special cleaner to clean it.”
The shelter is the focus of New Pathways’ “Path to Home Shelter” program. That program provides basic needs during the day as families work with professional staff to resolve their housing crisis.
The program serves the homeless in five counties – Chisago and Isanti counties along with Mille Lacs, Pine and Kanabec – with 29% of its clients coming from Isanti and 21% from Chisago. It provides day shelter, with a number of local churches opening their doors to provide lodging overnight.
So the open house celebrated not only the refurbished building. It also signaled the return to night shelter at local churches, which was stopped when COVID-19 hit in March 2020.
“When COVID-19 happened, I vowed that we weren’t going to let this defeat us,” Executive Director Mary Westlund said. “We were going to come out of this better.
“With this open house, it feels like we’re starting a new program.”
A blocked path
New Pathways’ model of spending days in the shelter and evenings at local churches was threatened when COVID-19 shut down the country. Westlund became more concerned when other programs with a similar model shut down because of the pandemic.
“Without our churches, we didn’t have night shelter,” she said. “So we found a week of hotel money for the two families we had in the program at that time, and we put them in a hotel.
“From that point, we were week-to-week. I didn’t know if we would have money to have a program. … Then thankfully, the state opened up COVID money and we were more month-to-month, which was a little more comfortable, but not great.”
The roll of the local church is to provide the space: New Pathways has a trailer with bedsprings and mattresses delivered to the host church, which offers bedding and evening meals for the families.
If members of the family have a job, they go to that job the next morning; everyone else goes to New Pathways’ shelter house to spend the day working on goals that will help them end their houseless situation.
Currently 14 churches serve as hosts during any given week, and four others serve as “support” churches that assist other churches with meals, volunteers, and other needs.
The problem, according to case manager Savanna Hall, was that having families stay in a hotel did not match the day experience in the shelter.
“I like to have an open-door policy where [a family] can come in [my office], tell me what they’re going through, and ask for advice,” Hall said. “We have weekly meetings, but that’s not always when issues arise.
“I went to the hotel three times a week to meet with families and hang out with families – as much as you can in a hotel. Not having the closeness was a bit of a struggle. But we made it work.”
New Pathways eventually secured a 17-month grant for funding, solving the problem of immediate housing for the homeless families it served. But that grant ended on Sept. 30, which gave Westlund and her staff a deadline to reopen its doors.
Westlund was in a fundraising class at the time, and her assignment was to create a project that would cost $10,000.
“Naively, I thought I would spend the money on new floors and new paint,” she said. “I talked about the project to my class, and we were able to raise the money to pay for the floors and the paint.”
But the changes to the day shelter go far beyond new floors and a paint job.
A new path
New Pathways set several dates over the past year to try to restart its model – but the pandemic rates seemed to rise up just as those dates would arrive.
“We have tried to reopen, but when we would try to reopen, the numbers would peak,” Westlund said. “And we knew the money would run out on Sept. 30. …
“But our churches remained committed, and we’re thankful for that.”
Meanwhile work began on the day shelter. Westlund said volunteers donated a collective 768 hours of work to create the new flooring and repaint the rooms inside as well as finish other tasks to make the shelter more family friendly.
“There’s more storage, and the storage is more accessible for families,” Henthorn said. “There are cupboards in the kitchen, and they each have their own cabinet. When you’re in that position, it’s important that everyone has their own space within our space.
“The toilets are a little bit lower for younger kids. The showers are huge, and they can have towels and toiletries nearby. And things are just more ‘comfortable’ down there.”
Johnson’s Decorating in Isanti donated time and features that helped create a more comfortable space for families.
“My dream was to have a welcoming, dignified space that families would come into and feel as if they were home,” Westlund said. “This is beyond my wildest dreams – I could never have dreamt this. And I can’t wait to have families see it.”
Westlund said she also cannot thank enough those many people who declined to receive notice for the countless hours they donated to the renovation.
“We had a painter who donated more than 200 hours, and a retired contractor helped do a lot of work,” she said. “They don’t do it for the recognition – they do it because they feel that’s what they’re called to do.”
The path ahead
Hall, who joined New Pathways just before the pandemic hit, said she has been energized by the work on the day shelter.
“I’m proud to work for New Pathways, and I’m proud of how far things have come,” she said. “I’m just excited to have families here and share this space.
“When families were staying in the hotels, it felt weird to not have them here. Usually, I have kids coming into my office and playing with toys – and suddenly it was nothing. Now I’m looking forward to the noise, the busyness of the environment.”
Westlund said she also cannot wait to have families in need utilize the space to get back on their feet.
“We’ve enjoyed the gasps of surprise as people familiar with the program come into the rooms,” she said. “It helps us feel as if we did something right. We did something good.”
Hall agreed, adding: “I hope they feel less anxiety when they’re here, and more hope. Before, this space was a little colder, and it can be overwhelming to come into this program. I think the changes we’ve made here will be a positive thing.
“It feels like home. Being able to see [families] in a ‘home’ environment, helping them cope with children, and just being there for them hopefully will have a lasting impact.
“I think the building is a lot more welcoming, and that’s special.”
While there still are hurdles to the restart, Westlund is starting to breathe easier after the problems of the past few years.
“I think we can safely say we’ve made it,” she said. “Securing the 17-month grant was a relief, but I don’t think I’m going to be completely settled until each of our churches hosts at least once – so please give me three months to be settled.
“But in this present moment, we’ve made it. And we’re stronger than we were prior to the pandemic. I feel we invested in our space, we have intentionally focused on our relationships with our churches, and we have changed our fundraising strategies.
“And we’ve been successful with that.”
Henthorn said she still has a to-do list to help the program move forward.
“We’re always looking for bus drivers to get kids to school,” she said. “We’re also looking for a local group like the Boy Scouts or the Lions to get furniture delivered to where families are living.
“It’s not heavy stuff. It’s things like beds, kitchen tables and such. Having people who can physically pick this stuff up and deliver it to families is our biggest need.”
For now, the refurbished day shelter is a sign that New Pathways will continue to meet its goals for the years ago.
“Our families need to know they are loved, and they are important,” Westlund said. “Just because they’re in a homeless situation, they don’t have to spend time in a sub-standard or clinical setting.
“We wanted this to feel like home — to be a warm, welcoming place where they could heal and get their lives back together.”
