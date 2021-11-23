Shear Perfections Salon in North Branch has a new owner.
Angie Smith took over the salon on March 31, 2021, and is excited to embark on her journey.
“I am very thankful and feel extremely blessed to have this opportunity to be the owner of Shear Perfections,” Smith said.
Smith opened a small hair salon in Buffalo, Minnesota, where she is from, but has had a goal of leading a bigger team.
“In 2010 I opened a small hair salon in Buffalo called Hair Haven,” Smith said. “Ever since, I have had a passion for what I do and had the goal of guiding a team of stylists somewhere larger.”
Smith has been a hairstylist for 15 years and is pushing forward to achieve her passion.
“When I saw Caryl and Company advertised for sale, it was a very brief description (40 miles north of the metro, eight stations, two tanning beds). So I thought maybe that is close to me (in Buffalo). Well, it is a little further than what I was expecting, but I walked into the salon and instantly knew this is where I needed to be,” Smith said.
Now that Smith is leading a bigger salon, she has set new goals in many different areas of the business.
“My main goals for Shear Perfections right now are to grow in retail by making it easier for clients to find what they are looking for. Hire more stylists (if anyone is interested please let me know), and make everyone in the community feel welcome when they come in,” Smith said.
There are changes that the community may have already seen or will soon.
“Some big changes that the community can expect to see or have seen already are convenient online booking for appointments and online shopping. Another exciting change is that we added a new color line from Kevin Murphy,” Smith said.
As the new owner of Shear Perfections, Smith will make sure to keep the important pieces of the salon the same.
“One major thing that will stay the same is the quality of services. All of the stylists here are amazing at what they do and I am so happy to be working with them,” Smith said.
Beyond the smaller ideas, Smith has long-term plans that include people throughout the community.
“Long-term goals for Shear Perfections are I would like to update some items, such as the tanning beds and other spaces in the salon. I am currently brainstorming ideas on what the people of North Branch would like to see different about the salon; any suggestions are greatly appreciated,” Smith said.
Smith uses her experience to help teach others.
“What I enjoy most about having a salon business is the education on hair and hair products. I get really excited to learn new things and teach others. It makes me feel great to make a difference to someone — even if it is something as small as educating how to do a certain hairstyle or why color works the way it does,” Smith said.
With a bigger salon and new location, Smith is ready for the future.
“I am most excited to see where this adventure takes me. I feel as if it is a dream come true to be where I am in my career,” Smith said.
One way Smith plans to involve those in the community is creating an event for everyone.
“I brought up at our October staff meeting that I wanted to get to know the people and faces of North Branch and surrounding areas. I suggested maybe a fall festival. ... We decided together that Black Friday would be the best day,” Smith said. “This is what I have a passion for and I look forward to meeting all of you on Black Friday.”
Smith expresses her gratitude to those that have supported her along the way.
“I am very thankful and feel extremely blessed to have this opportunity to be the owner of Shear Perfections. I have had such great people guide me through the transition from Caryl and Company into Shear Perfections,” Smith said.
The community can visit Shear Perfections on Nov. 26, Black Friday, from 7 a.m. to noon. The salon will have a raffle drawing to win a color service, three free haircuts and one month unlimited tanning. There will also be a free product giveaway and holiday savings. The salon will also have breakfast, mimosas and coffee.
