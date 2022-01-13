New Hope Community Church is planning on constructing a new church in Isanti sometime in the future.
During the Isanti City Council meeting Jan. 4, the council approved a conditional use permit for New Hope Community Church to build a new church just south of O’Reilly Auto Parts, on the east side of Highway 65.
The vacant parcel is approximately 40 acres, with New Hope looking to develop the lot into a church with a large parking area with potential to expand in the future as needed. With most of the acreage being made up of the Sroga Slough and surrounding wetlands, the concept plan shows the church and the parking area on the west end of the parcel near Highway 65. It was noted that the concept plan submitted as part of the conditional use permit application will not be considered at this time in the process and that a complete plan will be submitted for full site plan review.
Brian Larson, director of operations for New Hope Community Church, wrote in his letter to the city, “At this time, there is no specific time frame to develop the site, but our desire is to do our due diligence to determine if a purchase of the property should be made so that when we are ready to begin development of the site that there are no obvious obstacles to prevent our intended use.”
During the Dec. 21 Isanti Planning Commission meeting, a letter was submitted by a neighboring property owner that voiced concerns of having the church located near the wetland, and that the development of a church on the parcel will disrupt wildlife and the natural beauty of the area.
Planning Commission members discussed the location of the church on the parcel in relation to the nearby residences on Chisholm Street Northeast. It was determined that the church would be directly surrounding only commercial businesses and Highway 65.
Currently, New Hope has a church in Cambridge at 33030 Vickers St. NE and a church in Isanti at 114 Dahlin Ave.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.