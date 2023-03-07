Isanti County Board of Commissioners filled the position of county administrator during the March 7 board meeting — for now.
Chad Struss, Isanti County’s current Chief Financial Officer and Auditor Treasurer, will serve as the interim county administrator so the board can look into other candidates.
Commissioner Alan Duff made the motion recommending Struss, who was one of two finalists for the position, serve as the interim county administrator so the board can look into other candidates.
“I believe we owe it to our constituents to further explore additional candidates,” he said. “With that, I’ll make a motion to offer Chad Struss the position of interim administrator and that we direct our assistant administrator to begin identifying viable HR recruiting firms, who can bring in additional candidates for our consideration.”
This brought in depth discussion between all commissioners, with majority leaning to Struss.
Commissioner Bill Berg provided a thorough list of comparisons between the two candidates, Camille Hepola and Struss, to have more insightful ideas.
“Obviously we had no control over that third (interviewer) and their choice to bow out, so I don’t think that should hinder our decision on going forward if there is strong sense that we have two valid candidates,” Berg said. “I spent time going through and just comparing education, work history, performance in the interview, commitment long term with the county, and then our knowledge of the candidates.”
He went on to share that both Hepola and Struss shared similar education backgrounds. Berg touched on the experience of communication positions that Hepola previously served in. Although, she is still doing communication work for independent district #287, and may still be working as a public sector consultant.
“While she’s been doing these other positions, she’s been having her side consulting positions,” Berg said. “A curiosity for me is would that to continue into this position? So is their (Hepola) attention going to be divided?”
Struss has spent the last 16 years working with Isanti County in different capacities. Prior, he was a government auditor for St. Paul for two years. Berg didn’t express concerns with Struss’ prior work.
He did express that Hepola has the strength of being a people person, although during her interview Berg felt her answers were too general and did not include specifics with personal experiences and conflict. Struss was open during his interview, according to Berg. He would express specific situations and would admit if he needed to work on anything.
A major piece of Hepola’s experience is that she would need to grow into the county’s financial process.
“I think as a county, us being fiscal and having future thinking and how are we going to figure out how to pay for these future projects that are necessary, is key and essential to have a leader,” Berg said.
Berg also touched on Struss being a resident of the county his whole life and was not sure if Hepola would move to the county — and if that will effect her long-term plans if offered position.
“I feel like we spent a lot of time going over information from candidates and we got down to our last two, they were by far the best,” Warring said. “He’s (Struss) worked with all the staff we have. He’s been involved in the county from day one. He knows what the administrator would do so I thought he would be the best candidate. I would be supporting him as our administrator.
“If we decide to hire a firm, we would be spending close to $20,000.”
Commissioner Steve Westerberg mentioned that he is still thinking and has difficulty deciding as he didn’t have discussions with any other applicants. He did not comment any further.
When Commissioner Kristie LaRowe mentioned her opinion, it matched Duff’s motion.
“I think it would be good for Chad to maybe try the interim and then we can work closely with him. In the meantime I really think that we should take the opportunity to see if there’s someone out there that we should consider as well,” she said.
Berg came back questioning what more the commissioners are looking to see beyond what Struss has.
“What is that ‘big thing’ that maybe we need to find and then hope people have all the other things that he brings?” he said.
Duff responded, “I pretty much agree with your analysis on all of that. I would like to see a combination of both of those (characteristics of Hepola and Struss).”
Duff wants to see the charisma that Hepola has and the stability that Struss has to offer.
“The intent of my motion to place Chad in a interim basis, I think it gives us options going forward to look at other candidates. It doesn’t mean Mr. Struss would be disqualified from obviously getting the permanent position at some point in time,” Duff said.
Struss was chosen by the board with a 3 to 2 vote, Commissioner Mike Warring joined Berg in voting against because they wanted to hire Struss full-time.
Warring confirmed there was no money set aside in the budget for hiring an HR firm. LaRowe went on to ask about pay for Struss.
“How would we being paying Chad as an interim? Would he just keep his position?” LaRowe asked.
“He would be entitled to the salary of the administrator,” Warring responded.
LaRowe then said: “Didn’t we start the salary out at $130,000 based on experience?”
Current County Administrator Julia Lines confirmed the policy regarding pay.
“In our personnel policy, if an internal employee is getting a promotion, it (their salary) has to be at least 4% higher than their current rate,” she said.
While discussing his pay, Berg touched on all that they are asking out of Struss.
“We’re asking him to wait on this decision for hire and then to potentially to put his name back in for hire,” he said. “Now we’re asking him to serve in the interim piece here so we should certainly take care of him.”
Duff touched on how the county could cover the cost of possibly hiring a firm.
“There’s an opening in the administrative department or as our auditor, we’re going to have a cost savings in a sense that could potentially pay for a recruiting firm,” he said.
Before the motion was decided, Warring said that he is not in favor of spending money on a recruiting firm and thinks Struss is the right candidate.
After Berg shared his extensive comparisons, he did suggest Struss as his candidate choice and said he would bring stability to the county.
“I think as a county we want stability,” he said. “Commissioners, I feel very comfortable with Chad Struss being our next administrator.”
