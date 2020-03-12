The city of Isanti welcomed BP Metals to the community through a public hearing considering the development and business subsidy, during the March 4 meeting of the Isanti City Council.
“Myself, Mrs. Wood (City Administrator) and Mrs. Sellman (Community Development Director), toured this facility, we met the owner and his better half; remarkable company, remarkable owners, remarkable better half,” said Isanti Mayor Jeff Johnson as he opened up the public hearing. “I would personally say I am more than proud to have this company come to Isanti; he’s a resident within the city.”
The public hearing was open, but no one in the audience expressed interest in speaking, so the Council Member Paul Bergley made the motion to accept the agreement, seconded by Council Member Jimmy Gordon and approved unanimously (4-0, due to the absence of Council Member Dan Collison.)
Background
On Feb. 18, the city of Isanti EDA entered into a purchase agreement with BP Metals for the sale of EDA land located at 825 East Dual Blvd. The site, one of the EDA’s shovel-ready industrial lots, was sold for $1, which then triggered a business subsidy agreement with the city.
According to the request for council action, the 2017 land appraisal indicated the site was valued at $210,000 and has always been advertised for $1. The land has been held by the city for future development.
Upon opening of BP Metals, the company will employ 20 people, and each position will be new within the city of Isanti. There are also expansion plans that could result in up to 40 additional jobs.
BP Metals has been in operation since 2000 and is currently located in Blaine.
Market analysis causes discussion for council
The question of pursuing a market analysis for the city’s liquor store was grounds for discussion and culminated in a split vote, due to a disagreement amongst council members over funding.
In response to a discussion during council’s goal session meeting on Jan. 27, the council was presented with plans for a liquor store market study.
“I just don’t want to spend the $7,000 that the market analysis would take when I don’t think that we should spend the money on building out a new liquor store to begin with until we are debt free from all the debt we have already,” said Council Member Jimmy Gordon.
Johnson explained the quote for the study had decreased substantially from $30,000 to $7,000.
“Doing this analysis is essentially going to show us, do we rebuild, should we expand, should we remodel. It’s a market analysis; it’s going to cover anything and everything,” Johnson said.
“When we have the money to do those things then we should do the market analysis, but until that time I don’t think it’s worth doing that when we don’t have the cash to build on or add onto the liquor store or build a new one,” Gordon responded to Johnson.
Johnson directed the council to the city’s finance director Mike Betker.
“Mr. Betker, I believe that you were looking at finances for this liquor store, and I guess what I would ask you is, Councilman Gordon is saying we don’t have that money, and I don’t know that that’s true,” Johnson said.
“From what Mr. Betker and I had spoke about, and I thought you said it to the council as well that where there was a will there was a way, and something was going to be shifted, so to speak,” Johnson added.
Betker responded by explaining the two types of debt the city has.
“What I would add to this conversation is, there are two types of debt that a city carries. One is general obligation debt that is paid for through a tax levy, so there is a direct line between every resident’s tax bill and that debt being paid,” Betker said. “The other kind of debt is revenue debt, this is debt that by and large is going to be issued by an enterprise fund, so water, sewer, liquor store, and it’s paid through the revenues of that entity, not through tax levy.”
Mentioning the city’s desire to be debt free, and his support of that effort, Betker also explained there was a difference between paying off general obligation debt and revenue debt.
“Additionally, understanding what should or should not happen with the liquor store is going to inform a series of other decisions that we’ve talked about at goal setting,” Betker said, noting possible changes ahead for the location of the Police Department.
“All these different options, from my perspective I would rather spend the $7,000 and have that and be able to make a better informed decision on all those other projects, than to not spend that $7,000, especially when we’re talking about the potential of spending $2.5 million. I see that as a worthwhile investment to be able to make a great decision,” Betker added.
Council members continued discussion on the benefits of the analysis, with the exception of Gordon, who still expressed his desire to wait for the city to be out of debt with current projected dates of September 2030 for general obligation debt, and September 2031 for enterprise debt provided by Betker.
The council voted to proceed with the analysis with a vote of 3-1, Gordon as the sole nay vote.
