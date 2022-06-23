Those who need a mental health and suicide prevention lifeline soon will be able to call or text 988 for those services.
At the Isanti County Board meeting held Tuesday, June 7 Michael Mihelich, 911 manager of the Metropolitan Emergency Services Board (MESB), gave a presentation on what’s to come for the national mental health and suicide crisis phone number.
Mihelich said the 988 number will be officially active Saturday, July 16. The current number, 1-800-273-8255, will continue to work even after 988 is active.
The calls are meant to provide confidential phone, chat, or text support to individuals who contact the lifeline. Mihelich said the calls can be anonymous unless the caller chooses to release information.
The calls are routed based on an area code to a local crisis center. No location information is sent with a call. The calls will also offer:
• Follow-up Services to 988 contacts with current suicide ideation.
• Follow-up services is defined as receiving a call from the lifeline center 24 to 72 hours after first initial contact. Contacts must consent to receive follow-up services.
• Provide referrals to local community support and services.
Emily Hawkins, Social Services Supervisor for Isanti County, mentions that this lifeline could be of great service for those that may be experiencing mental health crises in Isanti County.
“Currently all counties in Minnesota have a crisis response team, many of them with different phone numbers and ways to access services,” Hawkins said. “988 will provide an easily accessible number for people experiencing a mental health crisis to get the help they need no matter where they are with the same phone number.”
The calls will be different from what 911 is like. Here are what the 988 phone calls may contain:
• Engage in dialogue with the caller.
• Every contact is screened for suicidal risk.
• Three potential outcomes of each contact: 1. Dialogue ends without further intervention; a Safety Plan may be established. 2. Handoff to Mobile Crisis Team for response. 3. Handoff to 911 for emergency response.
Mihelich provided some data during his presentation to give a more in-depth look of how many suicide and mental health crisis calls have come in.
Between Aug. 1, 2021 to Feb. 28, 2022:
• Average Talk-Time: 18 minutes
• 49% of calls were for listening and support,
• 20% suicide and mental health crisis,
• 19% non-transactional,
• 11% information and referral,
• 12% third-party calls. Third-party calls are when an individual contacts the Lifeline because they are concerned about someone else.
Hawkins mentioned how convenient and safe this lifeline will be.
“This provides an easy life saving safety net for those experiencing a crisis. It is our hope that 988 will reduce the stigma of reaching out for mental healthcare,” she said.
Mihelich included what the 988 mental health and suicide prevention line will NOT be able to do:
• Respond in-person.
• Does not replace mobile crisis.
• Does not replace 911 emergency services.
• Does not replace other dedicated hotlines.
This number will not provide some things that 911 does such as:
• Mobile crisis.
• 911 emergency services.
• Other dedicated hotlines.
There will be four local lifeline centers for the state of Minnesota First Call in Grand Rapids, Greater Twin Cities United Way in Minneapolis, Carver County Health and Human Services and FirstLink in Fargo.
Mihelich said every lifeline center is required to have a policy in place to initiate any measures necessary to secure the safety of callers determined to be attempting suicide or at imminent risk of suicide.
Imminent risk of suicide is defined as a situation in which an individual is at immediate risk of harming themselves or another person. If the individual identifies a specific method of suicide (the plan) and/or indicates a specific day or time in which they will carry out this method (the timeline), and/or states where they wish to attempt suicide, then that individual is likely at imminent risk of suicide.
Lifeline Centers use the Columbia Suicide Severity Rating Scale (C-SSRS) to assess suicide risk.
