Editors Update: The names of the two deceased males killed in a North Branch structure fire have been officially released: 43-year-old Jacob Humphreys, resident of North Branch and 56-year-old James Schwalich, the homeowner at the location of the incident.
According to the North Branch Police Department as of March 24, the medical examiner ruled both deaths as accidental. The cause of the fire is still being investigated by the State Fire Marshal's Office.
There is no evidence or nothing to suggest that this was arson.
A pair of males apparently were killed by a structure fire in North Branch on Sunday, March 5.
According to the North Branch Police Department, the city’s police and fire departments, along with the Stacy Fire Department, were dispatched that morning to the 36000 block of Forest Blvd in reference to a structure fire called in by a passerby.
It was later learned that there were two males unaccounted for that should have been at the residence. The fire departments ultimately located two deceased parties in the structure.
The bodies were transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for examination. Names will not be released until positive identification is obtained.
The Minnesota State Fire Marshal service is also conducting an investigation into the cause.
North Branch Police Department will release further information once it is obtained.
Here are a few details regarding a GoFundMe fundraiser for Jim Schwalich, one of the two individuals who died in the fire.
"For your convenience, photos shared on the GoFundMe are public and available for use with attribution to the GoFundMe fundraiser.
"If you're interested in getting in touch with the GoFundMe organizer, the "Contact" button on the GoFundMe will send a direct email to their email address on file here at GoFundMe.If you reach out to the fundraiser organizer and don't get a reply, I can try on my end to forward your contact information and interview request as well.
