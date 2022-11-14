Alison Murrell has always loved horses.
“My great-grandmother, Florence Reynolds, of Princeton, loved horses, and she passed her love of horses down to my mother, Kari,” Alison Murrell said. “My mother passed it along to me. I’ve been riding horses since before I was born; I got my first pony when I was 18 months old, and I’ve been riding and competing ever since.”
That is why Murrell looked at membership in Braham High School’s FFA program as another way to continue to pursue her love of horses.
So imagine Murrell’s surprise when FFA became something much more.
“I heard about an FFA event in St. Paul, and I attended – and it ended up spurring a deep passion for FFA within me,” she said. “I don’t know if it was any one thing that sparked my interest; it was the whole atmosphere.
“FFA is really positive and encouraging, and members are driven to succeed. I saw it as a way to take me further in the world in terms of professionalism and excellence.”
Murrell has fully embraced the FFA experience. By her sophomore year she was secretary of the Braham FFA program; as a junior she earned a regional office. Now she is the Region 4 FFA president.
Her passion for FFA was so strong that, even though the meeting in St. Paul was her last in-person event before COVID-19 took over, she increased her involvement in the program.
“I was still able to do all sorts of things on Zoom,” Murrell said. “And even though things were virtual, we were able to get a quality experience and connect with other people.”
With the COVID pandemic restrictions now lifted, Murrell is extremely busy. She has duties as co-president of the Braham chapter, but she also runs regional meetings in her role as Region 4 president. She also attends state meetings once a month, which also involved facilitating events and camps.
“And there are also training events, and we’re holding Zoom meetings to help everyone grow as leaders and develop our chapters,” Murrell said. “In a week I’ll probably spend an average of three hours a week on region stuff: reaching out to advisors and members, attending meetings, things like that. Some weeks it can be more.
“It keeps me busy, for sure.”
Last month she attended the 95th National FFA Convention held in Indianapolis. It started with pre-convention meetings on Wednesday, Oct. 23, with the convention taking place Oct. 27-29; Murrell was one nearly 1,000 Minnesota FFA members who attended the event, which drew more than 69,500 participants in total.
“I absolutely loved my time there,” she said. “There were all those students from across the nation there, and everyone was wearing their blue corduroy jackets; you couldn’t go anywhere in the city without seeing one of those blue jackets, which is so cool.
“My jaw dropped a lot during that conference. For example, we had guest speakers like an Olympic gold medalist, and some people got to wear the medal. We had speakers challenge us to develop our skills, and our national officers told their stories, and that was so inspirational.”
Murrell said the blue jackets FFA members wear represent something positive.
“The people wearing those blue jackets bring their own passions and skills to the organization,” she said. “The jackets bring back a lot of memories, and knowing the effort that goes into those jackets means a lot to me.”
Murrell’s love for FFA is evident just hearing her speak about the program.
“The people are amazing, and I get to do things I absolutely love,” she said. “For example, I love facilitating – essentially teaching youth how to grow their leadership skills. I love visiting chapters in the region, and I love being involved in camps.”
She admits that she is a very different person from the freshman who joined FFA simply because it was an extension of her love for horses.
“When I first started in FFA, the program brought out a new level in leadership in me,” she said. “I have a new sense of confidence. I loved that I learned public speaking, I loved working with others, and I loved making a difference. …
“FFA gives me skills that I use all the time, and it has been very helpful for me.”
Murrell is a senior at Braham who is taking PSEO classes through Anoka-Ramsey Community College. She plans to graduate from Braham this spring while also completing an associate degree from Anoka-Ramsey at the same time.
She then hopes to pursue a college degree in business with a focus on human resources, and she is looking at attending the University of Minnesota, Wisconsin-River Falls or Southwest Minnesota State.
Before that happens, though, Murrell will complete her time as Region 4 FFA president in Minnesota. And one of her goals for the rest of her term is to deal with misconceptions about FFA.
“Most people think FFA is only for people who want to go into agriculture or be farmers,” Murrell said. “And it is that; FFA used to stand for Future Farmers of America. But they changed the name to FFA to make it open to more individuals.
“People don’t feel the pressure to say they’re going to be farmers before they join FFA. Agriculture has expanded to include science and business and technology, and those impact everybody.”
The best part of her FFA involvement is that Murrell has not had to give up her time with her beloved horses.
“I try to ride at least five days a week,” she said. “I still spend as much time as possible with them. But my horses are still a big part of my life.
“In FFA we have Supervised Agricultural Experiences, and my business is owning, training and selling horses. So they are part of my FFA experience as well.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.