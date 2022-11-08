A Rush City business created a mural to represent community togetherness. City Council came together as well, but only to decide that it needs to be removed.
Hairdo or Dye Salon, owned by Jason and Erin Oare, added a mural to the side of their business that includes six fists with different skin tones, rising from a colorful garden of flowers.
“That was a vision of my wife, Erin,” Jason Oare said.
Now the business has been threatened with legal action by the city, which argues they are in violation of city code.
The Oares have owned the salon for 13 years. In 2021, the building next to their business was demolished, sparking ideas to make the now-open wall more attractive.
“We wanted to bring a message of inclusiveness to the Rush City community and also something that is represented by everyone and brings people together,” Jason Oare said.
“It’s super important to us as a family and as a community, that people who aren’t always well represented feel represented anywhere, but for sure here in Rush City.”
The business owners approached the city with an email in June of 2021 that proposed to beautify their building with a mural on the empty wall. But they were informed that there is no ordinance for murals, so they were not allowed to create one.
After that response, the Oares decided to consult with others about the situation and began a process.
“Sort of fact-checking things, consulted with numerous professionals about this Code 10 and this use ordinance,” Oare said.
“It was our interpretation, along with everybody that we consulted with, that the city could not tell us that we could not put a mural or paint the side of the building.”
The city did inform the couple that they could request that the city amend the current ordinance. They were told there would be a fee of $350 and a charge of $1,000 for escrow for the planning consultant, city engineer and city attorney fees, if needed.
But the owners did not see a reason to do that, considering it was such a vague ordinance.
“That was our interpretation that that code or ordinance was an oversight of what they are able to do with that ordinance,” Jason Oare said.
They decided to move forward and look for an artist to bring their idea to life.
“It’s not a decision that we impulsively did,” he said.
After completing the mural, the business has received a great deal of positive feedback from the community.
“Honestly, 90% of the feedback from day one has been extremely positive — actually overwhelmingly positive. It’s unbelievable, the phone calls, the emails, people stopping in at the salon. It’s pretty amazing,” Jason Oare said.
Moving forward, the city had the ordinance as an agenda item at its Monday, Oct. 24, council meeting. Oare said he and his wife were not informed about it.
“We were not contacted at all about the council meeting on the 24th,” he said. “Why weren’t we there?”
The mural and ordinance were thoroughly talked about by council and City Administrator Amy Mell.
“When something is not specifically permitted, it is not allowed,” Mell said.
But some comments from council did come out as positive.
“I think it looks pretty good; better than a bare wall,” Council Member Thomas Schneider said.
Rush City Mayor Dan Dahlberg said he agreed: “It is well done. But there is a process.”
Jason Oare said it is an overly vague ordinance that doesn’t even mention murals.
City Attorney Chelsie Troth reiterated at the council meeting that the sign ordinance does not cover murals. She added that the owners agree with that, but that doesn’t mean they are allowed.
“The point is to open communication and hope for cooperation,” Troth said at the meeting and suggested writing a letter to the owners requesting that they remedy the situation.
“There are several options to do that, including painting over the mural or applying for a text amendment,” she said.
Although the owners understand that they would need to apply for an amendment, they aren’t even sure what that would entail.
“What are we amending?” Jason Oare said.
After council completed their discussion, Council Member Michael Louzek made a motion to send a letter of violation to the owners saying that they had 10 days to remedy the situation. If they did not remedy it, a second letter would be sent inviting them to attend the next council meeting, on Monday, Nov. 14.
“We figured there would be something (from the city), yes. To this level, no,” Jason Oare said.
Oare did mention that it was good to hear how some of the council felt after their comments at the council meeting, but did not expect to get such a severe response.
The Oares have requested to rescind the violation letter, considering the mayor mentioned the code is deficient in a separate comment.
“Clearly, this piece of art has sparked an important conversation in our community and provides an opportunity for us to address the deficiency in the code,” Dahlberg said.
Now that the community has heard about the city’s response, more people have been showing support.
“I can’t even come up with a word to describe the feedback,” Jason Oare said.
Oare mentioned people as far as Pennsylvania have reached out in support of the mural.
Click here to read the story about the Rush City City Council rescinding its notice in a meeting held Monday, Nov. 7.
