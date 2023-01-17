On Tuesday, January 17 at 8:52 a.m. a 911 call was received reporting a fire inside the school bus garage located at 416 Broadway Ave. S. in Braham, Minnesota.
Braham police officers arrived to see visible flame from the exterior. Braham fire arrived and immediately requested mutual aid from the Cambridge Fire, Department and Mora fire department.
Braham police, and fire officials ensured there was no one in the building and fire. Suppression efforts began.
Several explosions were heard during this time.
The fire has been extinguished and fire crews are dealing with hot spots.
At this time there appears to be substantial property loss, including some school buses. One fire fighter was seen at the scene by paramedics for possible exhaustion related issues.
Even with the loss of 3 school buses in this fire, there will be no disruption of service to the students who depend on this service to get to and from school.
We are appreciative to the fire and law enforcement agencies who assisted us with this fire. We couldn’t have done it without them. We would also like to thank Allina Medical Services, East Central Energy and the Isanti County Sheriff’s Safety Rescue Squad for the assistance.
The fire has been put out and our crews are still securing the area.
The origin of the fire remains under investigation in conjunction with the Minnesota State Fire Marshall’s Office.
