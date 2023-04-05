If the door to Cambridge-Isanti teacher Jim Woodbury’s classroom is locked, everyone roaming the halls knows it.
“There are Model U.N. students lined up outside his door if he’s late,” said Izzy Rennaker, one of the captains of Cambridge-Isanti’s Model United Nations team. “His room is the hub for everyone in the program. …
“In Model U.N., you make friends with people you might never be friends with. You can find yourself talking with just about anybody on the team. And after our Chicago trip, the team basically becomes a family.”
And the school’s Model U.N. team is a large family. Roughly 50 students traveled to the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Chicago last February to connect with fellow competitors from around the world.
Still, Woodbury appreciates the host of students that sometimes congregates at his door.
“I want this room to be their home,” he said. “It’s where they come to find understanding and acceptance and respect and value.”
Model U.N. is a simulation of the United Nations General Assembly, as students perform an ambassador role while debating topics such as gender equality, climate action, global health, and more.
The C-I program is highly regarded, having been ranked nationally in each of the past three seasons.
“Model U.N. is a very unique thing,” Woodbury said. “It’s not a state-sponsored event like debate. What’s more, in debate it’s more about arguing; Model U.N. is about solving problems.”
This year’s Cambridge-Isanti team has 54 members, led by Rennaker and fellow senior captains Gabe Evenocheck, Krisdilynn Strohmayer-Knutson, Savannah Stennett and Sophia Williams.
“For many of our students, it’s their passion,” Woodbury said. “The members of the team spend hours and hours in analysis and preparation. …
“In Chicago there were 3,000 kids, and they only handed out 75 awards. We had four kids win an award, and that was a major accomplishment. And our kids deserve the credit.”
Joining the UN
It wasn’t a hard sell to get Evenocheck to join the team as a freshman.
“I like to know what’s going on in the world,” he said. “Model U.N. can teach me more of what’s going on – broaden my horizons a little bit – and that’s a cool aspect to me.”
But that is not the traditional path taken by many Cambridge-Isanti students who participate. For example, Williams joined as a sophomore at the urging of Rennaker, who joined the previous year.
“She enjoyed it so much her freshman year, she told me I should join,” Williams said. “Then I had Woodbury as a teacher, and he was a great teacher. So when I found out he was involved, I wanted to be involved, too.”
Well, “enjoyed” was not how Rennaker would describe her experience when she first joined the team.
“When you first join Model U.N., you may not understand anything about it, so you may be confused or lost or overwhelmed,” she said. “I know I was overwhelmed when I first joined. And at my first conference, I was scared out of my mind.”
Rennaker admits that she was so scared about her first Chicago trip that she asked her mother if she could quit.
“But I overcame my fears and did pretty well in my first year. And by my sophomore year, I had pushed Sophie hard enough to join,” Rennaker said.
Williams quickly learned that Model U.N. required work.
“I didn’t know I was going to read so many pages of a paper and translate it into one page – and the first paper I got was 50 pages,” she said.
Junior Quinn Donegan did not join the team until this year, although Model U.N. was on his radar.
“In my previous years I didn’t have enough confidence in myself,” he admitted. “I felt I would fail in the program, and I don’t deal with failure very well. I just wasn’t ready to take the risk.”
Junior Gavin McDonald’s family included two older sisters who both were captains. And that may have been a reason he thought he would not join the program.
“But my freshman year, my sister was my only ride home unless I wanted to ride the bus. So I stayed for the first meeting, and it was interesting,” he said.
The most circuitous path to Model U.N. was taken by senior Aviendha Faucher.
“My aunt and uncle were in Model U.N. and were very successful, so there was a little pressure on me to join,” she said. “And I put a lot of pressure on myself to do well. … I came really close to winning a national award.
“But the next year COVID-19 hit, and everything was online. I didn’t want to do it if it was all online. I tried it until October, but it wasn’t interesting, so I quit.”
Faucher did not return to the program until her senior year.
“My junior year, my best friend Krisdilynn was on the team, and to be supportive I helped her out with getting ready,” Faucher said. “At the end-of-the-year banquet, I went with her – and I told everyone I was coming back.
“I felt a little awkward coming back at first, but I found my ground. And it was awesome.”
Attending the UN
The highlight event for Cambridge-Isanti’s Model U.N. team takes place in Chicago in early February.
“I remember my freshman year, I was a little nervous,” Evenocheck admitted. “I spent hours preparing for that trip, and when I got there, a lot of the anxiety was washed away. It was super-cool to be there.
“Not only do we do Model U.N. stuff there, we get to see the sights of Chicago. Doing that with my friends was so much fun.”
COVID-19 canceled Model U.N. the following year, and in 2022 the event moved away from Chicago’s Hyatt Regency to Northwestern University in the Chicago suburb of Evanston, Illinois.
“It was a different feel,” Evenocheck said of the 2022 event. “But to be back in the Hyatt [this year] was really cool.”
In the year where Model U.N. was strictly online, McDonald remembers one competition in which his participation was, well, limited.
“It was a general assembly, and there were so many people, I was bored by it,” he admitted. “There was nothing to do, and everyone was saying the same things. So I played video games.
“During the lunch break, I told my sisters. They told me I needed to pay attention and take notes. … It did help me get an idea of what I actually should be doing.”
Woodbury admitted that the two seasons between trips to the Hyatt were not easy.
“To solve problems, you have to interact with people,” he said. “To go to the situation where you’re in a room with as many as 50 to 400 people, to a situation with a camera, is really hard. ..
“So we went down to 12 [students participating]. That’s why I appreciate the seniors in 2021 – Natalie McDonald, Alexa Rigsby and Leah Johnson – who helped put together a Model U.N. here in school.
“It kind of started the process of rebuilding the program, and I give them all the credit.”
This year the event returned to the Hyatt, which Rennaker found exciting.
“Being there for the first time since I was a freshman, and going back as a captain, was amazing,” she said. “As we walked into the Hyatt, I kept saying, ‘I remember that, and I remember that.’ It was definitely exciting to be back.”
For Williams, this year was her first event in Chicago, and it was especially nerve-wracking: She was handed a position paper just 72 hours before arriving.
“I was in a crisis committee, and we had to solve a problem regarding independence of Argentina from Spain,” Williams said. “They threw so many different tactics at us to try and stop that: one was they had Spain align with England, and the English sent warships that intercepted our warships on the way to Spain.
“About the second day we gained our independence. But they still sent curveballs to us as we tried to form our government. … It was a lot of fun, and it was different from what I expected.”
While McDonald teased his sisters by saying they weren’t very helpful in preparing for Chicago, he did admit they did offer one beneficial nugget.
“They said: ‘You can’t apply any general rules. If you hear a rule, take it as a guideline,’” he said. “Their point was that you have to take the rules and adapt them to your environment. You have to adapt to the room and the situations that are presented.”
McDonald was one of the Cambridge-Isanti students who received an award at Chicago – the others were Donegan, Samantha Kinneneun and Laynie Olson. Believe it or not, McDonald was disappointed by his award.
“I knew I had the capability to finish first, but I finished third [out of roughly 30 participants],” he said. “My one sister got two third-place awards, so if I finish first next year, I’ll have the highest finish in the family.
“So it’s not that I want to finish first – I need to.”
Learning from Model UN
All of the Cambridge-Isanti participants in Model U.N. agreed that the program offered lessons that might help current legislators.
“The difference between [what’s happening in] real-world politics and what we are doing in Model U.N. is that you have to work together,” Donegan said. “What rises from that is real cooperation between people.
“I don’t think there’s a massive difference between politicians and the kids who were in the room with me. We’re all humans, and no matter what you’ll insert your moral values. So this helps us learn to cooperate.”
Model U.N. also teaches valuable skills to high school students.
“I’ve had countless people tell me that these kids are phenomenal people who do incredible things,” Woodbury said. “If I give them a list and say they have to do 1, 2 and 3, they’ll do 1, 2 and 3 before doing 4, 5 and 6.
“I’m incredibly blessed in that regard.”
Evenocheck said Model U.N. taught him many skills that he expected to learn – and some that he did not.
“It kind of taught me how to be a college student – the workload is similar to an AP class,” he said. “Model U.N. taught me time management skills, how to write a paper, and how to organize my academics.
“But it also has taught me a lot about myself. I was in some adverse situations that I might not have been in without Model U.N., and I learned how to deal with them. And it taught me about leadership and how to be a better leader.”
The best part is that none of the students need to be future diplomats to gain from the experience. Williams plans to become an elementary education teacher, but she said Model U.N. was helpful in preparing for that career.
“It helped me to think on my feet, and it helped me with public speaking,” she said. “Standing in front of a room of 15 people, none of whom I knew, will help me stand in front of a room with 20-some kids and teach them.
“And something can happen in a class, so quick thinking can help prepare for that.”
Faucher said she plans to take a gap year after graduation, and she is undecided on her future. But she is certain the lessons she has learned from Model U.N. will help guide her path.
“I really enjoy Model U.N. a lot,” she said. “The self-satisfaction that I gain is more than I get out of anything else. I did Model U.N. for myself, and it didn’t hit me until this year that I can be above the competition.
“I know I did fantastic this year, and no one can take that away from me. It has given me a lot of life skills – communications, structure and planning – that would have taken me years to figure out.”
