The Minnesota Department of Commerce has a new digital front door with a modernized website that is easier to use and focused on getting consumers and businesses the information they need.
In reimagining the website, Commerce solicited feedback from users to improve the experience of Minnesotans in their digital interactions with the Department. The new design offers users easier access to find information and take actions, ranging from applying for Minnesota’s Energy Assistance Program, to renewing a license, to filing complaints about businesses in more than 40 industry areas that Commerce oversees.
“Minnesotans interact every day with the Department of Commerce as we work to assist and protect consumers and to ensure fair, competitive marketplaces,” said Commissioner Grace Arnold. “Consumers and businesses expect easy online access to important information and services. We redesigned our website to better serve consumers and to welcome Minnesotans to engage with Commerce through our digital front door.”
The modernized design features a home site and six topical subsites designed based on feedback from website users:
* Money & Banking (mn.gov/commerce/money): Information on banking and other businesses in money, lending and finance that Commerce’s oversees in work to provide consumer protections. “Take Action” items include searching for unclaimed property.
* Insurance (mn.gov/commerce/insurance): Features homeowner, auto, health and life insurance basics, actions such as filing a complaint about insurance, as well as other insurance areas of consumer interest like pet insurance. “Take Action” items include filing a complaint about problems with an insurance company.
* Energy & Utilities (mn.gov/commerce/energy): Encompasses Commerce’s extensive work with energy resources, such as programs on conserving energy and energy efficiency, oversight of solar, wind and other renewable energy, and Commerce’s regulation of utility companies. “Take Action” items include help paying for heating bills by applying for Minnesota’s Energy Assistance Program.
* Business Regulation (mn.gov/commerce/business): Features Commerce’s work with Petrofund, Weights & Measures, retail, telecom and real estate and enforcement responsibilities. “Take Action” items include searching regulatory actions on businesses or license holders who violate state laws that Commerce enforces.
* Licensing (mn.gov/commerce/licensing): The Commerce Department licenses professionals and businesses in financial institutions, insurance, real estate, weights and measures, and other business areas. Commerce centralized this information to make it easier to apply and renew for licenses.
* Consumer Help (mn.gov/commerce/consumer): Centralizes consumer help information to provide a comprehensive place for consumers to take action across all of Commerce’s areas of oversight.
