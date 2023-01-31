Minnesota Commerce Department.jpg

The Minnesota Department of Commerce has a new digital front door with a modernized website that is easier to use and focused on getting consumers and businesses the information they need.

In reimagining the website, Commerce solicited feedback from users to improve the experience of Minnesotans in their digital interactions with the Department. The new design offers users easier access to find information and take actions, ranging from applying for Minnesota’s Energy Assistance Program, to renewing a license, to filing complaints about businesses in more than 40 industry areas that Commerce oversees.

