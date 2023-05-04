A local Minnesota cheerleading program tumbled its way to Las Vegas from April 15-16 for The One National Finals competition where its junior team took first place, and its youth team took third.
Northern Elements All Star Cheer based out of Cambridge-Isanti made its first trip to a national competition almost by accident following a last-minute performance at St. Thomas University in Saint Paul.
“It was actually a fluke that we made it to Las Vegas,” said Angie Lindberg, the owner and director of Northern Elements All Star Cheer. “Our last competition was supposed to be in March, but we got invited to go to an additional competition at St. Thomas University. Sure enough we won that event. From there, we found out a week later that we had won an invitation to the Las Vegas finals.”
As soon as the cheerleading program learned about the invitation to Las Vegas, parents and staff began organizing and figured out the finances which allowed all the girls to attend.
Northern Elements All Star Cheer has members from over 12 cities across Minnesota including Princeton, Milaca, Mora, Bock, Zimmerman, Anoka, Forest Lake, Cambridge, Isanti, St. Francis, Ham Lake, North Branch, and Harris.
All Star Cheer had 34 participants from its entire program attend the national competition. The two competing teams - the junior team and the youth team - included a number of cheerleaders from the this area, including Lindberg, who lives in Cambridge, and coach Hannah Olinger, who used to live in Isanti.
The list of local performers includes Maggie Gibbs, Maxine Bergin, Lyla Yerigan, Mylie Bremer and Alexis Krause of Cambridge; Annabelle Olson, Avery Gebhart and Makayla Menchaca of Isanti; Briar and Blakeleigh Lang of Stanchfield; Ashleigh Adams of Rush City; Desiree Dawson of East Bethel; and CeCe Shelstad of Lindstrom.
Two of performers currently live in Cambridge: Sofy Legnani is actually an exchange student from Italy, while Manuela Carvalho is an exchange student from Brazil.
The competition was held at the Mirage Hotel in Las Vegas where around 200 teams competed from their respective divisions.
Each team performed a two-minute routine with dancing, tumbling, partner work, running tumbles, stunting, jumps, and pyramids.
The youth team performed its “Magenta” routine which earned place third in its division, while the junior team performed its “Calypso” routine which earned first place and the national rings.
“In the cheer world, earning national rings is kind of the biggest accomplishment you can reach. So, that was super exciting for our kids,” Lindberg said. “Las Vegas was the largest venue we’ve ever performed at. They worked really hard, and had a great time. It’s exciting for the girls, but also exciting for our program to be able to step up to that next level and perform well.”
Videos of the junior and youth team performances are available to view on Northern Elements All Star Cheer’s website at https://northernelementscheer.com/.
Northern Elements All Star Cheer was started in 2019 by Lindberg after local high school cheerleading programs started being cut.
Lindberg was the cheerleading coach for Cambridge-Isanti High School for 11 years before its cheer program was cut, so she made the decision to start Northern Elements All Star Cheer to allow girls from any school district the chance to cheer.
The cheerleading program has girls ages 4-18 with teams divided up by age range. Outside of its competitive teams, the program also has a number of recreational teams that rehearse for 10 weeks with a single performance at the end of the season.
“All Star athletes learn exciting skills in a fun, safe environment. All-Star teams are typically composed of five to 30 athletes with a variety of skills and abilities,” Lindberg said. “The coaches create a competition routine performed by the group that has elements of tumbling, stunting, jumping, dance, and other skills set to music.”
While Northern Elements All Star Cheer has finished out its successful season this spring, an informational meeting for its next season will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23 at the Cambridge Intermediate School.
To learn more about Northern Elements All Star Cheer, visit its website or its Facebook page at https://tinyurl.com/yw9rzdpt.
Chloe Smith is the editor of the Princeton Union Times.
