 Submitted photo

A local Minnesota cheerleading program tumbled its way to Las Vegas from April 15-16 for The One National Finals competition where its junior team took first place, and its youth team took third.

Northern Elements All Star Cheer based out of Cambridge-Isanti made its first trip to a national competition almost by accident following a last-minute performance at St. Thomas University in Saint Paul.

