Kids enjoy getting soaked in water from the fire department during the Midsummer Days celebrations.
Nine month old Graceson Lavalla wins first prize for the kids parade dressed up as the future mayor.
Many kids got creative dressing up for the kids parade during the Midsummer Days event held Saturday, June 18 in North Branch.
Alissa Behl was awarded EMT of the Year at the Midsummer Days event on Sunday, June 19.
Two-year-old Millie Monjeu and dad Mike, giggle as they are on board one of the fun fair rides.
The Saint Francis High School Marching Saints proudly performs a routine as it marches through the Midsummer Days parade held Sunday, June 19 in North Branch.
One young marching band member caught the eye of many as they confidently played during the Midsummer Days parade.
One of North Branch’s Flyaways Gymnastics gymnasts performed a flip while parading.
North Branch’s JROTC were confident in leading the Midsummer Days parade through the streets of North Branch on Sunday, June 19.
A look at last week's Midsummer Days celebration through the lens of photographer Jorge Perales.
