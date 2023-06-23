Midsummer Days in North Branch, wouldn’t be the event it is without a little water hose fight.
Team Pizza Pub participated in the annual water fight event during Midsummer Days on Saturday, June 17.
When it comes to playing in the water on a hot summer day, kids can’t resist the fun.
Kiddie King Raymond Anderson (right) and Kiddie Queen Layla Boatman (left) smile for a photo at Midsummer Days.
Pictured left to right, first place costume winners Grayson La Valla, Bexley and Mary Meyer, Jackson Fairbanks. Camille Wentz, American Legion Riders President, pictured in back.
North Branch Air Force JROTC students held flags through the parade on horseback.
Flyaways North Gymnastics participated in the parade, showing their skills with cartwheels through the street.
The Chisago Lakes High School Wildcat Marching Band played some good tunes while marching through the Midsummer Days parade.
Many kiddos got to enjoy the all the carnival rides during the Midsummer Days event.
Kai Cox and Tyler had a blast as the flew down the giant slide, sharing smiles through the fun.
Oliver Perales took a ride on the spider carnival ride at the Midsummer Days event.
North Branch celebrated Midsummer Days on Saturday, June 17.
Here is a gallery of photos taken by Jorge Perales.
