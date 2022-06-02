At first thought, the rain seemed to be a cruel punishment.
As residents around Isanti and Chisago counties joined people around the world in honoring those who gave their lives in active military service, a steady, soaking rain drenched the area during the morning hours of Monday, May 30.
Upon reflection, though, perhaps the rain was appropriate. Even the skies were mourning the sacrifice of fallen soldiers, many of their graves marked with American flags.
Many around the area wore red poppies, the flower that has become synonymous with soldiers sacrificing for their country.
Originally this holiday was called “Decoration Day,” and by 1890 every Northern state had adopted it as a holiday. The World Wars turned the event into a generalized day of remembrance; Congress standardized the holiday as “Memorial Day” in 1971, changing its observance to the last Monday in May.
This year the Automobile Association of America estimated that more than 39 million people would travel at least 50 miles away from home during the holiday, which is considered the unofficial start of summer.
But the only folks on the roads near Saint John’s German Lutheran Church just west of Isanti were more than a dozen bikers, members of the Leathernecks Motorcycle Club who stopped there to stand at attention as a flag corps advanced, the waited as three riflemen fired a three-volley salute before a bugler played taps, and the color guard retreated.
The rain eventually relented for a bit, but it returned when Cambridge began its program at the new Veterans Memorial Park.
“Thank you for never forgetting our fallen warriors,” Maj. Gen. Shawn Manke, a Cambridge-Isanti graduate, told those assembled at the site. “The true purpose of Memorial Day is to remind each generation of the sacrifices made by those who came before us.
“This day offers the opportunity to recognize the expense of selfless action for the greater good.”
A similar ceremony played out in cities large and small throughout this area, the state of Minnesota, and the country.
Please turn to page 13 for a photo gallery of some of those ceremonies held around the area.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.