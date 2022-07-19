Clif and Darlene Melland are creatures of habit.
Every day, right after watching “The Price is Right,” the couple travels to the Friendship Café for lunch.
“Except Friday, of course – the Café isn’t open on Friday,” Darlene Melland said. “It’s a good meal, and it’s cheap. And we know a lot of people there.”
A lot of people in this area know the Mellands, who have been heavily involved with the Cambridge Lions Club since 1986. Besides those many years with the Lions, the Mellands have helped raise funds by manning the taco stand at the Isanti County Fair and the concession stand at the Antique Fair, and helped serve pancakes at the Cambridge Fly-In.
For that service work and much more, the Mellands received the Isanti County 2022 Outstanding Senior Citizen Award. The honor recognizes a male and female resident of Isanti County age 70 or older who has contributed their time and talents to benefit the community after reaching age 65.
Clif, who is 85, and Darlene, who is 80, were honored in the Isanti Rodeo Jubilee Parade.
“Clif and Darlene are silent volunteers, always available, competent, dependable, and get the jobs done,” said Jody Van Lingen, Executive Director of the Isanti County Commission on Aging. “Whatever the club activity, they are supporting it. ‘No’ is not a part of their vocabulary.
“They like being involved in the community and putting others above themselves,” Van Lingen said.
Why do all those things?
“Maybe we’ve got to start cutting back,” Darlene said with a laugh, before adding, “We like to be involved with everything in the community.”
Originally from Minneapolis, the couple moved to a home between Isanti and North Branch in 1971.
“We wanted to get out of the city, and we just liked this area,” Darlene said. “My husband worked for the city of Minneapolis, and he drove down to work every day for 30-some years.”
Clif, who serviced equipment for the city, said he did not mind the drive because it allowed him and his family to live in this area.
“I wouldn’t want to do it now,” he said. “It was a 50-mile drive, each way.”
Darlene quickly added, “Clif never complained a bit.”
The couple has three children: Jeffrey, who now lives by Long Lake; Sandy Rooney, who lives near Fanny Lake; and Deborah Vogelpohl, who lives in Arizona. Darlene and Clif celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary on Saturday, July 9.
“I got a draft notice the same time I got the wedding license,” said Clif, who served in the Army for two years. “We got married, and then I left for Fort Greely in Alaska.”
Once they moved to their Isanti home, the couple focused on raising a family and serving the community. That commitment continues even today.
“I enjoy doing the fly-in pancake breakfast at the Cambridge Airport,” Darlene said. “We get to meet a lot of people at that event, both from the area and outside the area.”
Clif said he has enjoyed his involvement with the Lions Club the most.
“I loved making pancakes for them,” he said. “We built a grill that was 2-by-6 feet, and we’d make probably a couple dozen pancakes at a time.”
And yes, the couple said they will continue to include community service in the schedule they follow.
“A schedule works better – as long as you know what’s going on,” Clif said.
Darlene agreed, adding, “That’s how we know whether we’re coming or going. We like to work all of these things in. We’ll make time for them on our schedule.”
