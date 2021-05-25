Local businesses in and around Isanti County are in need of workers.
“I want you to spread the word so that we can get people jobs,” said Barb Chaffee, chief executive officer for the Central Minnesota Jobs & Training Services, which serves 11 counties in the central part of the state, including Isanti County, during the Isanti County Board meeting on May 5.
Chaffee added there have been some changes to their online job searching resource, now called CareerForce, which can help job seekers find work throughout the state.
“And I want to dismiss some misinformation that’s going on in communities,” Chaffee said. “We are open. I want you to know that. Yes, we’ve had to temporarily close our sites, but we have always worked at home. We’ve sent our staff to work from home. They have been connecting to clients and working with businesses. And now we’re open by appointment only and curbside.”
Job seekers can visit careerforcemn.com to find more information about job availability, applications and locations within the state. The website also has information about unemployment insurance, job demand during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as resources for veterans and more.
Chaffee thanked the members of the board for being allowed to share the experiences and successes working with job seekers, the city and local businesses.
“We so appreciate the partnership and also the partnership with our Public Assistance Program directors as well and managers, so thank you very much,” she said. “And the incumbent worker training for you is going to work out really, really well. So we’ve got your back. This is a good time to up skill much-needed management.”
37th anniversary of partnership
“(The) year 2021 actually marks our 37th year as partners in workforce development, which we’re very proud of,” Chaffee said.
Chaffee also paused to recognize Isanti County Commissioner Mike Warring for achieving his 10th year of service award. Warring is an officer of the Joint Powers Board, which makes him automatically an officer of the Local Workforce Development Board, Chaffee added.
“He has been assigned to the Workforce Development Committee all these 10 years. And he also resides on the executive board and also on operations work, which covers (Central Minnesota Jobs & Training Services),” she said.
“And, Mike, thank you so much,” Chaffee continued. “You have been such an outstanding leader and supporter of Workforce Development over these 10 years, and we are very honored that you were on our board.”
