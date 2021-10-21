The Rum River Mallards suffered a pair of painful road losses in U.S. Premier Hockey League action last week.
Rum River’s weekend began with a 4-2 setback at Hudson on Friday, Oct. 15. In that contest the Havoc jumped out to a 2-0 lead, which was cut in half by a goal from the Mallards’ Cooper Brodzinski – his eighth of the season – with just 29 seconds left in the opening period.
Hudson scored the lone goal in the second period, but Rum River again made it a one-goal game when Jared Petty netted a power-play goal off a feed by Cambridge-Isanti graduate Easton Parnell at the 6:38 mark of the third period.
But the Havoc added a short-handed tally at the midway point of the final period for the game’s final goal.
The following evening the Mallards scored twice in the final five minutes of regulation to force a tie against the Minnesota Mullets, only to see the Mullets net the game-winner in a 4-3 overtime loss.
After a scoreless first period, Petty scored a power-play goal with just one second left in the second period to give the Mallards a 1-0 lead.
The Mullets scored three times over the first 14 minutes of the third period, but Rum River managed to tie the game thanks to goals by Matthew Howell and Tyler Schmitt, who played his high school hockey for Becker/Big Lake.
Schmitt’s goal came at the 19:19 mark of the third period to force the extra period.
But the Mullets got a goal by Gabriel Vijuk at the 1:39 mark of OT to hand the Mallards their seventh consecutive loss.
Rum River will play one road game this week, traveling to Owatonna to take on Steele County on Friday, Oct. 22.
